COPPELL, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from AAA Texas:. Summer travel is already in full swing and this Independence Day holiday period will be a busy one as AAA Texas predicts 3.5 million Texans will travel 50 miles or more from home over the holiday weekend. This will be an increase of 3% over 2021, bringing overall Texas travel volumes less than one percent of those seen in 2019. The biggest surprise – car travel – will set a new record despite historically high gas prices with 3.1 million people hitting the road in Texas. With crowded roads and busy airports, AAA Texas wants to prepare travelers so they can have a stress-free July 4th celebration.

TEXAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO