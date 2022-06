Pandemic-induced hybrid workplaces have forced companies to accelerate the digital transformations they had planned. This “new normal” is challenging the status quo of rigid IT practices and the underlying infrastructure because these hybrid workforces are increasingly distributed across a mix of home, office and mobile locations. Concurrently, applications are shifting to the cloud, accessed by mobile phone and other connected devices. This is forcing enterprise companies to evaluate solutions that can accommodate cloud application performance, pervasive security, network connection and ease of use. But managing and deploying on this laundry list of needs becomes even more difficult when one acknowledges IT departments are under-staffed and under-skilled, using limited bandwidth just to “keep the lights on” versus fully enabling digital transformation.

