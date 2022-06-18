Man who stalked his girlfriend arrested after a 12-hour standoff with Fresno Police

A man wanted on several charges was arrested Friday night after a long standoff with the Fresno Police Department after allegedly stalking his girlfriend.

Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said they received a call before 9 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Blackstone Avenue from a woman who said she was being followed by her boyfriend at a bus stop.

The woman told officers that at one point the boyfriend brandished a gun after he pulled up his shirt, so that she would see the gun.

Officers determined the suspect lived in the 5300 block of North Third Street, near Hoover High School. Detectives and officers arrived at the location, and the man, who is in his mid-40s, came out of the apartment and got on the top of the complex.

Vega said he jumped off the roof and went back inside the apartment and refused to come out.

He eventually was arrested around 8 p.m. and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The man faces charges of stalking, brandishing of a firearm and felony domestic violence. He also had an outstanding warrant for felony domestic violence, Vega said.

The woman wasn’t injured.