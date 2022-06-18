ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Michigan reaches out to UConn's Penders

By Jerry McGuire
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
Connecticut head coach Jim Penders, middle talks to pitcher Devin Kirby, left, and Matt Donlan, right, during the ninth inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Stanford, Calif. Connecticut won 13-12. (AP Photo/John Hefti) John Hefti

It seemed almost inevitable that once the UConn baseball season ended, Jim Penders’ name would be mentioned for openings at Power 5 schools.

The Michigan rivals.com website reported Friday afternoon that there has “been contact” between Penders and Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, who was once Penders’ boss at UConn.

Brandon Justice, a reporter for the Michigan rivals website, first tweeted in the morning that Penders had been “interviewed,” but he deleted that tweet when the New Haven Register reported that was "not true.”

Penders’ stock has never been higher. In his 19th season at UConn, he took the Huskies within one victory of the College World Series, finishing with a 50-16 record.

The Huskies reached the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time under Penders. UConn has won the Big East regular season and tournament title the past two seasons, giving Penders three regular-season titles and four tournament crowns.

Penders’ Connecticut roots run deep. A lifelong state resident and East Catholic High grad, he played for the Huskies, as did his father, Jim, and uncle, Tom. Penders has a 650-431-5 career record after taking over as coach in 2004.

Money will be no object for Michigan or any other marquee Power 5 school looking to hire Penders, who makes a base salary of $280,000.

The former Michigan coach, Erik Bakich, was making $400,000. Thursday, Clemson hired Bakich for $825,000 a year, a figure that will grow to $1.1 million in 2027-28.

Bakich led Michigan to five NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015 including a national runner-up finish in 2019. The team lost to Louisville in the NCAA Regional this month.

Clemson fired Monte Lee after the Tigers missed two straight NCAA Tournaments for the first time in more than three decades. The Tigers had been to 32 of 33 tournaments between 1987 and 2019.

