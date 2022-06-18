Bucs head coach Quarles is confident players will have a good off-season

Johnson City, TN — The college football season is about 76 days away and for new ETSU head football coach George Quarles it couldn’t get here quick enough.

The Buccaneers will hit the field at the start of August under the new head coach and while some players got away to schools in the SEC by way of the transfer there is enough good talent that some pre-season publications have them ranked in the Top 25. While this is the calm before the storm, the former Furman assistant coach is hoping all players took advantage of the off-season.

“You want them to come in the best shape possible you are hoping that they are getting stronger, faster, and in great condition and you would love if they have been able to bond I think growing together as a team just spending time together we are very lucky we had a lot of them here this summer and they have worked really hard.”

