Resurgent Cate gets 4th win for High-A Wilmington

Tim Cate, who had a six-game quality start streak in the spring with Hagerstown, has delivered fifth consecutive quality starts for Potomac. Courtesy Potomac Nationals

WILMINGTON, Del. — Tim Cate is rediscovering the form that made him one of the Washington Nationals’ top prospects three years ago.

The Cheney Tech and UConn product, now pitching for the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, allowed one run and three hits in six innings in Wilmington’s 4-3 win over Brooklyn Friday.

Cate (4-2, 2.72), struck out four. Since May 14, he has allowed more than one earned run only once in six outings (five starts).

Cate, a left-hander, was 2-10 with a 5.31 ERA for Double A Harrisburg last year after missing 2020 because of the pandemic. He was sent down from Harrisburg to Wilmington April 22 on a rehab assignment.

A second-round pick of the Nationals in 2018, he was named the Nats’ minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2019, going 11-9 with a 3.07 ERA with two teams, Single-A Hagerstown and High-A Potomac.