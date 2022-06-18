ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Resurgent Cate gets 4th win for High-A Wilmington

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UHUKP_0gEffkMp00
Tim Cate, who had a six-game quality start streak in the spring with Hagerstown, has delivered fifth consecutive quality starts for Potomac. Courtesy Potomac Nationals

WILMINGTON, Del. — Tim Cate is rediscovering the form that made him one of the Washington Nationals’ top prospects three years ago.

The Cheney Tech and UConn product, now pitching for the High-A Wilmington Blue Rocks, allowed one run and three hits in six innings in Wilmington’s 4-3 win over Brooklyn Friday.

Cate (4-2, 2.72), struck out four. Since May 14, he has allowed more than one earned run only once in six outings (five starts).

Cate, a left-hander, was 2-10 with a 5.31 ERA for Double A Harrisburg last year after missing 2020 because of the pandemic. He was sent down from Harrisburg to Wilmington April 22 on a rehab assignment.

A second-round pick of the Nationals in 2018, he was named the Nats’ minor league Pitcher of the Year in 2019, going 11-9 with a 3.07 ERA with two teams, Single-A Hagerstown and High-A Potomac.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Kenny, Wright named Monday Club 2022 men of the year

Wilmington businessman Chris Kenny and longshoreman Venter Wright were each named “Man of the Year” by the Monday Club. That organization was created in 1876 to give Black men a place to gather, socialize and support one another and the community. “I’m truly humbled and honored to receive this award from such a historic organization and distinguished group of gentlemen,” ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

"Knowing the 'why'" | Delaware comes together to celebrate Juneteenth culture, history in Wilmington

On Monday, the country observed a national holiday that's only been federally recognized since President Joe Biden signed legislation in June 2021. That's why celebrating is so important, said Delaware Juneteenth Association co-founder Sandy Clark. From the Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park--named after Harriet Tubman and Wilmington's own Underground Railroad host Thomas...
WILMINGTON, DE
crazyfamilyadventure.com

Top 14 Best Things To Do In Wilmington DE

Recently, my family had the opportunity to visit Wilmington, Delaware. To be honest, we didn’t expect much from this city, but in our ongoing effort to visit all 48 contiguous United States, we went ahead and added it to the agenda. To our surprise, we found tons of awesome things to do in Wilmington, DE with kids.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Delaware Sports
PhillyBite

Philadelphia to Atlantic City by Train

- When you plan to travel from Philadelphia to Atlantic City, NJ, you'll want to get your tickets for the train well in advance. Amtrak offers affordable train tickets for your trip. Omio is a great resource to help you find the best deals and schedules on tickets for the Atlantic City to Philadelphia train trip.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Cate
NBC Philadelphia

Gunman Shoots Boy, 2 Teens in Wilmington, Delaware

An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers are recovering after they were shot by a gunman in Wilmington, Delaware. The 8-year-old boy, a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were on the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 7 p.m. Monday when a gunman opened fire, shooting all three victims.
PennLive.com

8-year-old, 2 teenagers injured in Delaware shooting

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — An 8-year-old boy and two teenagers were shot on Monday evening in Wilmington, police said. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the 300 block of South Jackson Street, Wilmington Police said in a news release. Officers found three boys, ages 8, 16 and 17,...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Washington Nationals
delawaretoday.com

When and Where to Watch Fourth of July Fireworks in Delaware

Get ready to celebrate Independence Day this year with parades and thrilling fireworks displays all across the First State. Festivities in Rehoboth begin at 8 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m., but may begin before or after depending on sunset time and weather conditions. Fireworks will be launched from South of Rehoboth Avenue, and will be visible along the beach and boardwalk.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Maryland Police Investigating Two Separate Mass Stabbings, 7 Hospitalized

The Ocean City Police Department is investigating a serious assault in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police said on June 20, 2022, at approximately 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 10-blk of Wicomico Street for a report of a fight. Upon arrival officers located three victims with...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Soul food restaurant co-owner among 6 killed in Baltimore weekend shootings

Six people were killed in shootings over the weekend in Baltimore, including one of the owners of a soul food restaurant in Little Italy. Trevor White, one of the co-owners of RYMKS Bar and Grille, attended AFRAM on Friday and was part of a podcast in which he talked about being a Black businessman in Baltimore. White, 40, promoted his businesses and pushed for other minorities to start their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
delawarebusinessnow.com

US Wind eyes Delaware locations for bringing submarine powerlines ashore

It appears increasingly likely that underwater powerlines from Maryland offshore wind projects will come ashore in Delaware. Both the US Wind and Øersted’s Skipjack projects are moving in the direction of moving electricity generated from wind turbines 19 miles offshore to a grid connection in Delaware. Indian River...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington eminent domain bill moves forward to House floor

A bill expanding Wilmington’s ability to use eminent domain to acquire properties deemed vacant or abandoned heads to the House floor. But the House Administration Committee that released it didn’t hold public comment – a move that frustrated opponents for two reasons. All but one member of...
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

Filipino Government Attorney Shot Dead In Philadelphia Uber With Mom

A 36-year-old government attorney from the Philippines was shot in the head and killed during a trip to Philadelphia this weekend, the country's consulate general confirmed. John Albert Laylo was in the back of an Uber with his mom when nearly 15 shots were fired into the rear window and driver's side of the car at 38th and Spruce Streets around 4:10 a.m. Saturday, June 18, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
6K+
Followers
340
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy