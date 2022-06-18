ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inverness, FL

We wear orange to honor gun violence victims

Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 50 community members — from various community groups and representing all ages from 19 to 90 — gathered Saturday, June 4, in Inverness to commemorate National Gun Violence Awareness Weekend, also called Wear Orange. Since 2015, Wear Orange has been observed annually the first weekend in...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff’s Report

Deputy Jeremy Creel responded to 1409 Shadeville Hwy (Dollar General), in reference a customer passing a counterfeit bill. Upon arrivalm Deputy Creel made contact with a clerk at the store. The clerk said a white male came in the store earlier that day and paid for his items with a counterfeit bill. A possible suspect has been identified in this case. This case has been sent to detectives for further investigation.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Burglaries, thefts, vandalisms report: June 21, 2022

Here are the reported burglaries, thefts and vandalisms (criminal mischiefs) released Tuesday, June 21, by the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office:. Criminal mischief, 9:59 a.m. June 20, off of Customer Court, Lecanto;. Residential burglary, 12:40 p.m. June 20, off of Golfview Drive, Dunnellon;. Vehicle burglary, 3:20 p.m. June 20, off...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man on verge of trial for trafficking meth takes plea for seven years in prison

As potential jurors for his upcoming trial waited outside court, a Homosassa man chose prison as a resolution for having roughly an ounce and a half of methamphetamine. Brian Thomas Friske, 61, pleaded no contest the morning of Monday, June 20, to trafficking in between 28 and 200 grams of meth, accepting an offer from the State Attorney’s Office to serve every day of seven years behind bars as a minimum-mandatory sentence for his crime.
HOMOSASSA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

HOT CORNER – MURPHY & SHERIFF

I’m calling in reference to the article in Sunday, June 19’s Chronicle, “Communication is a two-way street” (Page C1’s “Murphy’s Law” column). Sheriff Prendergast, I think really, you should be ashamed of yourself. Trina Murphy, kudos to you. Your reply was gracious and factual. Sheriff Prendergast, you have to make sure that the information is sent on time, before the paper is completely finished. Also, you writing letters, Sheriff Prendergast, or sending a copy of the letter to Republican clubs and such, in my opinion, that’s pandering. I don’t know what you’re trying to prove. You also need to come clean and be factual with your budget, Sheriff Prendergast, instead of trying to convince us with your fear tactics. Once again, good job, Ms. Murphy. Have a good day.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crawfordville native to compete in Miss Florida

Tia Unsell, 23, of Crawfordville, will be competing June 22 to 25 at the 86th Miss Florida Scholarship Competition in Lakeland. Currently, Unsell holds the title of Miss Wekiva Springs and was crowned the first ever back in November of 2021. She will be competing in four mandatory phases of...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Habitat 'blesses' new homes

A vision three-plus years in the works for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County is now becoming a reality. Habitat for Humanity at Citrus Springs is now underway, as the first two homes in the development are under construction, with three more homes to follow closely behind. To mark the...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls from Monday, June 20

There was a nice article on (June 15’s front page) about how the Crystal River City Council is mulling over rules for Hunter Springs Park and that’s because of overcrowding and bad behavior. I hope the city of Inverness is paying attention and looking at this carefully. I actually hope they’re going out and visiting Hunter Springs and seeing why they have such a mess out there. Is this really what we want in downtown Inverness? People swarming everywhere, probably bringing their beer and their bad behavior. And of course we have the alligators, as well, to consider. So, city of Inverness, think carefully of where everybody’s going to park. Will there be limits on the number of people allowed into the park? And who’s going to make sure that everybody is safe? Just asking.
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Arrests from June 15 to 19

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from June 15. Rashard Rickardo Sappleton, 32, Dunnellon, arrested June 15 for misdemeanor petit theft ($100 or more but less than $750). Bond $1,000. Steven David Shahan, 51, Leesburg, arrested June 15 for felony violation of probation. No bond. Darrell L. Peoples, 31, Homosassa,...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Mission One is a ‘go for launch’ for Florida schools

Colonies on Mars once seemed like a pipe dream, but it’s our younger generations now who will one day be walking the surface of the red planet and calling it home, and it’s about time we started getting them ready for it. On June 16, officials from select...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Citrus County continue to climb

The number of newly dead in Citrus County because of the coronavirus rose to four during the week ending June 16. There were 362 new cases. The number of dead was double that of the previous week. The number of newly infected was a 1 percent increase over the previous week, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness man dies in Hernando County vehicle crash

An Inverness man died in a two-vehicle collision in northern Hernando County, miles from the border with Citrus County. Prior to the 11:12 a.m. crash on Sunday, June 19, the 67-year-old man was driving a van west on Lake Lindsey Road, approaching the intersection with U.S. 98, or Ponce De Leon Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Monday.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon man follows that dream

Elvis Aaron Presley is estimated to have sold a billion records worldwide. The musician and singer still sells about one million records annually, 45 years after his death in 1977. He’s earned 171 gold, 94 platinum, and 34 multi-platinum discs for his albums and singles as of 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).
DUNNELLON, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Please support Valerie Players

The other night I attended the Valerie Players performance of “On Golden Pond.”. This company has come a long way in providing quality live theater in this community. The purpose of this letter is to urge the community to support this company with their attendance. I belonged to two...
INVERNESS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Public needs to respect Crystal River park

Crystal River proposes new rules for Hunter Springs Park. Find the right balance between safety and fun. Since its $1.5 million facelift, Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River has become increasingly popular. It’s the only public beach access to King’s Bay and one of only three public beaches in the county.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

On the Campaign Trail

Campaign Trail is a listing of political events for the 2022 election season. Send information, including campaign fundraisers by Thursdays weekly, to jeff.bryan@chronicleonline.com. Diana Finegan, candidate for County Commission District 2, will be the guest facilitator at the Whale of an Event at the Fellowship Hall, First United Methodist Church...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus jobless rate up 0.2% in May

Citrus County’s unemployment rate for May was 3.5 percent, up, 0.2 percent from a month earlier, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (FDEO). Here are highlights:. Citrus County’s labor force increased by 374 over the month to 47,858. The number of employed...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus County high and dry in June

The rainy season started June 1 but you wouldn’t know it. It’s been dry, hot and humid in Citrus County all month and the data is in to prove it. Normally, Citrus receives 7.8 inches of rain in June. With two-thirds of the month already over, we’ve only received about 2.6 inches.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Editorial l Board must continue seeking solutions for workforce housing

BOCC to talk affordable housing. County needs to have skin in the game. There is no doubt that the shortage of affordable housing, or the popular catch phrase, workforce housing, is at a critical level that has been brewing for years Citrus County, but exacerbated in the past few years due to both the COVID-19 pandemic and the housing boom.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Outpatient PT at Seven Rivers top notch

I can’t thank Bravera Health Seven Rivers Outpatient Physical Therapy staff Duane Levasque and Susan Johnston enough for the wonderful physical therapy they gave me for my shoulder. They use various techniques, exercises and massages to help one heal. Vicky Lycans, LPN, is the office coordinator who goes the...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

