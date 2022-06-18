Abilityfest returns to Rochester

I've been hearing from a few people that the two Chipotles in Rochester, Minnesota have had some strange hours lately and no one really knows when they're actually open. I experienced these weird hours yesterday and here's what I've found. My husband and I wanted Chipotle for dinner last night....
(ABC 6 News) - The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota put the finishing touches on the field of flags Monday. Each flag is meant to honor all Americans including military soldiers, first responders, and our heroes during the pandemic. The list of people who helped our communities during...
You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
(ABC 6 News) - Disabled American Veterans in Albert Lea are doing their best to give back to other vets. But there's one issue in the way. The DAV needs to spend its own money to get rid of things like broken appliances. With a new camera installed, there are hopes of fixing the problem.
(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester City Council is hoping to make it easier for Rochester residents to access public pools during the summer heat. Silver Lake and Soldier's Field Pool fees will be lowered for adults and children as early as next week. Carreon Lozoya said he currently pays the...
(ABC 6 News) -Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing people living in Rochester. Now, the City is trying to make it easier for seniors to find a place to live. The Rochester City Council agreed Monday night to waive around $235,000 in fees for Olmsted County to build a new affordable housing structure for seniors.
(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Public School board laid out its plans for student success at a board meeting Tuesday night by unanimously approving the Strategic Action Plan for 2022-2025. This is a very complex plan said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel, and the purpose of the plan is to...
(ABC 6 News) - A former firefighter who cycles for the group 'Care for Rare America' stopped in Rochester Monday. Jorg Richter is currently on his third trip cycling across the United States from west to east coast. Richter's story began when he learned his friend's child had a rare...
(ABC 6 News) - A local kickboxing gym is changing things up to create a workout for anybody. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Farrell's kickboxing gym in Rochester holds an adaptive kickboxing class through the non-profit Down to Box. Its a chance for kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities...
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester is one step closer to getting municipal IDs. The Rochester City Council voted Monday night to begin the process of creating new city guidelines for what city IDs can and cannot be used for. Two people who live in Rochester, but are not American citizens...
(ABC 6 NEWS) - Rochester former mayor, Chuck Hazama, had his celebration of life today. The theme: Hawaiian. People attending the service were wearing bright colors and Hawaiian shirts to honor his Hawaiian culture. Hazama played a part in creating many traditions in Rochester, including helping to establish Rochesterfest. He...
(ABC 6 News) - The North Star Gay Rodeo is an organization in Minnesota and Wisconsin that raises money to support the LGBTQ+ community. Every year, the organization holds their rodeo and other than allowing both men and women compete in events it's just your standard rodeo. Since its inception...
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
(ABC 6 News) - With temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Monday, the city of Rochester and Olmsted County share tips for staying safe in the extremely hot weather.ex. City and county officials encouraged residents to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during the hot stretch, and if air conditioning is not available, to drink plenty of water and go to public buildings like the area's public libraries, malls, movie theaters, and other community buildings.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man is being honored as a winner of IBM's 2021 Volunteer Excellence award. Kyle Gilbertson, a software engineer at IBM's Rochester campus is one of two recipients selected from the United States. Because of Kyle's passion for and dedication to volunteering, the not-for-profit of...
Monday, June 20th, 2022 was the hottest day of the year for most and for some, the hottest day that's been observed in years. Looking at the official record keeping weather station for SE Minnesota, Rochester, 96° was achieved for the high temperature. 96° is a temperature that hasn't been met since last doing it on June 11th, 2017. Five years ago.
(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Schools has named Mamisoa Knutson as the districts new Director of Communications. Prior to joining Rochester Public Schools, Mamisoa served as the Assistant Director of Communications for the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). She has also held Communication roles for Olmsted County and the University of Minnesota Rochester.
Many buildings here in Rochester and across Minnesota are stunning architectural masterpieces, but there's one structure that's just been named the Ugliest Building in Minnesota-- and it's only 90 minutes away. Minnesota may be known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but don't go to sleep on some of the...
Last week was the big Miss Minnesota competition. Women from around the state who had won their respective town's title competed to become Miss Minnesota 2022. I was very excited when I saw who won this year for a few reasons but one of them is because she made history in the process!
