ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Abilityfest returns to Rochester

KAAL-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(ABC 6 News) - After a two-year hiatus, the Ability Building Community brought back their Abilityfest. The event...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

Heroes honored during Rochesterfest’s Field of Flags

(ABC 6 News) - The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota put the finishing touches on the field of flags Monday. Each flag is meant to honor all Americans including military soldiers, first responders, and our heroes during the pandemic. The list of people who helped our communities during...
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

32 Items that Are Way Better Than Tootsie Rolls at Minnesota Parades

You know it is summer in the midwest when people line their chairs up and lay blankets out to save their spot for the local parade. I was driving through Wisconsin a few weekends ago, apparently on a soon-to-be parade route and there were bunches of chairs on the edges of curbs all down main street. And of course, I had to check out Fort Dodge, Iowa's parade for Frontier Days and once again, chairs and blankets lined up staking claim to yards and cement slabs trusting that people will respect the "parade reserve rules" that don't exist. And I know those chairs will start showing up on Friday for the Rochesterfest parade that is all set for Saturday, June 25th in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Pizza Joint In Rochester Looking For New Owner

A Rochester, Minnesota business that is known for some amazing customer service recently posted some sad news on Facebook. It's with bittersweet emotions that we have decided to sell our Rochester location!! It's located at 1105 7th St. N.W.(right behind Barlow Center) We are selling TURN KEY, with everything in working order!! We will remain open during this time!! Its been a great experience, THANK YOU ROCHESTER!! if interested, give us a call. - 5 Dollar Pizza Facebook Page.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Rochester, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
KAAL-TV

Albert Lea DAV still dealing with garbage in donation bins

(ABC 6 News) - Disabled American Veterans in Albert Lea are doing their best to give back to other vets. But there's one issue in the way. The DAV needs to spend its own money to get rid of things like broken appliances. With a new camera installed, there are hopes of fixing the problem.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KAAL-TV

Lower prices at Rochester pools this summer

(ABC 6 News) -The Rochester City Council is hoping to make it easier for Rochester residents to access public pools during the summer heat. Silver Lake and Soldier's Field Pool fees will be lowered for adults and children as early as next week. Carreon Lozoya said he currently pays the...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

New affordable housing for seniors in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) -Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing people living in Rochester. Now, the City is trying to make it easier for seniors to find a place to live. The Rochester City Council agreed Monday night to waive around $235,000 in fees for Olmsted County to build a new affordable housing structure for seniors.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

RPS board approves Strategic Action Plan

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Public School board laid out its plans for student success at a board meeting Tuesday night by unanimously approving the Strategic Action Plan for 2022-2025. This is a very complex plan said Superintendent Dr. Kent Pekel, and the purpose of the plan is to...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abilityfest#Abc Public Relations
KAAL-TV

Cyclist on cross-country trip to raise awareness

(ABC 6 News) - A former firefighter who cycles for the group 'Care for Rare America' stopped in Rochester Monday. Jorg Richter is currently on his third trip cycling across the United States from west to east coast. Richter's story began when he learned his friend's child had a rare...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Adaptive kickboxing in Rochester creates a workout for anybody

(ABC 6 News) - A local kickboxing gym is changing things up to create a workout for anybody. Every Tuesday and Thursday, Farrell's kickboxing gym in Rochester holds an adaptive kickboxing class through the non-profit Down to Box. Its a chance for kids and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester City Council moves on municipal IDs

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester is one step closer to getting municipal IDs. The Rochester City Council voted Monday night to begin the process of creating new city guidelines for what city IDs can and cannot be used for. Two people who live in Rochester, but are not American citizens...
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KAAL-TV

North Star Gay Rodeo raises money to support LGBTQ+ community

(ABC 6 News) - The North Star Gay Rodeo is an organization in Minnesota and Wisconsin that raises money to support the LGBTQ+ community. Every year, the organization holds their rodeo and other than allowing both men and women compete in events it's just your standard rodeo. Since its inception...
PLAINVIEW, MN
KROC News

Rochester’s Warmest Day In 5 Years

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another very warm and humid day is expected across southeast Minnesota Tuesday with high temperatures likely in the 90s for a third straight day. Highs across the region Monday were generally in the low to mid-90s. Rochester’s official high of 96 was three degrees short...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester and Olmsted County encourage using caution during extremely hot weather

(ABC 6 News) - With temperatures reaching the upper 90s on Monday, the city of Rochester and Olmsted County share tips for staying safe in the extremely hot weather.ex. City and county officials encouraged residents to stay inside air-conditioned buildings during the hot stretch, and if air conditioning is not available, to drink plenty of water and go to public buildings like the area's public libraries, malls, movie theaters, and other community buildings.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man wins IBM's volunteer excellence award

(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester man is being honored as a winner of IBM's 2021 Volunteer Excellence award. Kyle Gilbertson, a software engineer at IBM's Rochester campus is one of two recipients selected from the United States. Because of Kyle's passion for and dedication to volunteering, the not-for-profit of...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Hottest day in years into the books

Monday, June 20th, 2022 was the hottest day of the year for most and for some, the hottest day that's been observed in years. Looking at the official record keeping weather station for SE Minnesota, Rochester, 96° was achieved for the high temperature. 96° is a temperature that hasn't been met since last doing it on June 11th, 2017. Five years ago.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester Public Schools names new director of communications

(ABC 6 News) - Rochester Public Schools has named Mamisoa Knutson as the districts new Director of Communications. Prior to joining Rochester Public Schools, Mamisoa served as the Assistant Director of Communications for the Minnesota Department of Education (MDE). She has also held Communication roles for Olmsted County and the University of Minnesota Rochester.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy