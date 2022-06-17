WisDOT Public Information Meeting Tuesday, June 21

Shorewood’s Human Relations Commission will host a non-partisan “Shorewood Speaks” educational session on the status of Wisconsin’s current election laws, along with lessons learned from the spring election and plans for the upcoming elections in August and November. Shorewood Village Clerk Toya Harrell and Claire Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, will present the latest news and information and will be on hand to answer any questions. The session, which will take place at 6:30 PM in the Village Center on June 22, will be a hybrid event that people can attend virtually or in person.

