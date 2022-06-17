ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

WisDOT Public Information Meeting Tuesday, June 21

villageofshorewood.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe meeting will include an overview of project progress thus far, findings from the parking study, remaining alternatives being considered, potential impacts, and schedule. We’d love your feedback and participation!....

www.villageofshorewood.org

villageofshorewood.org

Shorewood Speaks: Changes in Wisconsin Election Laws

Shorewood’s Human Relations Commission will host a non-partisan “Shorewood Speaks” educational session on the status of Wisconsin’s current election laws, along with lessons learned from the spring election and plans for the upcoming elections in August and November. Shorewood Village Clerk Toya Harrell and Claire Woodall-Vogg, Executive Director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, will present the latest news and information and will be on hand to answer any questions. The session, which will take place at 6:30 PM in the Village Center on June 22, will be a hybrid event that people can attend virtually or in person.
SHOREWOOD, WI
CBS 58

Window Select back in court for two eviction hearings

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Two separate eviction hearings were held Monday in Waukesha County court for Window Select. Marcus Hirsch, the attorney representing Window Select, said that the company has come to an agreement to pay what they owe in order to avoid eviction. In two separate cases,...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc council to consider Rockwell project, Olympia Fields

OCONOMOWOC — The Common Council is set to decide whether to approve a redevelopment plan for the downtown Rockwell project at its 7:30 p.m. meeting on Tuesday at City Hall, 174 E. Wisconsin Ave. According to city documents, the Rockwell project at 121-131 N. Main Street — if approved — would include a mixed-use structure with commercial property on the lower level and condominiums on upper floors. There would also be an extension of the existing boardwalk along Fowler Lake, new public restrooms and a community space.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tim Michels to speak at Common Sense Citizens of Washington County

HARTFORD — Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Thursday meeting for Common Sense Citizens of Washington County. The meeting is at 7 p.m. and will take place at Mueller’s Linden Inn located at 4919 Hwy. 144 in Hartford, according to a post on Common Sense Citizens of Washington County’s Facebook page.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

South Milwaukee boil water advisory through Tuesday

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The City of South Milwaukee is under a boil water advisory after the water utility experienced electrical issues Sunday morning, June 19. It will continue through Tuesday, June 21. It might not look like anything is wrong with it, but health officials say, drinking tap water...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Concerns, possible benefits of the Republican National Convention potentially coming to Milwaukee

If chosen by Republicans over Nashville, Milwaukee will host the 2024 Republican National Convention. A unanimous Milwaukee Common Council vote earlier this month approved a framework agreement that was then signed by Mayor Cavalier Johnson. Still, not everyone is onboard, including several labor and advocacy organizations representing workers, immigrants and communities of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Ozaukee Washington Land Trust raising funds to preserve Cedar Gorge

GRAFTON, Wis. — The Ozaukee Washington Land Trust is in a race against the clock. The nonprofit is working to raise the funds necessary to preserve 131 acres of the Cedar Gorge Clay Bluffs from being developed. Tom Stolp is the executive director of the Ozaukee Washington Land Trust.
GRAFTON, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown commission supports site plan to allow for building addition

The Germantown Plan Commission supported plans at its June 13 meeting for the expansion of a business along Division Road in the northern part of the village. Criterion Barrels, Inc., located at W172 N13052 Division Road, requested a 12,108 square foot addition to its existing building. The item was on the commission agenda for a site development plan review.
GERMANTOWN, WI
CBS 58

23-year-old reopens and revives sports complex in West Bend

WEST BEND, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Theran Wanta is putting new life into his hometown with Stingers Golf and Recreation. Theran reopened the old mini golf course and driving range that people have visited in West Bend for decades, Blue Dog. "People are sort of surprised when they meet me...
WEST BEND, WI
The Associated Press

Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade crash changes plea

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year has decided to mount an insanity defense, his attorneys said Monday. Darrell Brooks Jr. faces more than 80 charges,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Juneteenth concert shut down, police respond

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Juneteenth concert Sunday night, June 19 ended earlier than expected. "I apologize, but I'm shutting this event down," said an organizer. "Thank you very much." It's unclear why, but FOX6 crews did see a large police presence at Bernice and Clinton Rose Park. We have reached out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin and Washington look ahead to SCOTUS decision, bipartisan gun bill

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz from Texas will be in Milwaukee Saturday, headlining an event meant to mobilize Republican voters ahead of the midterms. "It absolutely underscores that Wisconsin is a pivotal battleground," Cruz said on WISN 12's "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. "It has been a perennial purple state. It is a battleground. The road to a Senate majority comes through Wisconsin."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

OPINION: An open letter to Gov. Tony Evers

The following is an opinion piece/open letter to Governor Tony Evers written by First District County Supervisor, Nick Demske. I canvassed to help get you elected, I knocked on my neighbors’ doors for you, I will vote for you in the upcoming election and I urge any person reading this to vote for you as well. Your veto powers have been the only thing preventing the Wisconsin State Legislature from bringing great harm to communities like mine in Racine through compassionless policy decisions. Wisconsin simply cannot afford to lose you in this role. For that, I want to thank you for acting as Wisconsin’s Governor these last four years.
RACINE COUNTY, WI

