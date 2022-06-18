ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Steamwheelers pick up a big win, topping Bismark for the third time

KWQC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week and a half rain delay, Assumption takes two from Clinton. The game...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Coroner identifies man fatally shot in Rock Island Sunday

Temperature inside a vehicle can get dangerously hot within a matter of minutes in extreme heat. When the outside temperature is 90°, the inside of a vehicle can heat up to 115° in as little as 10 minutes. Rock Island pastor elected to serve as bishop of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, IA
Sports
City
Clinton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
KWQC

Crews respond to Davenport fire Monday afternoon

A look at how quickly the temperature inside a hot vehicle can get in the summer heat. Highway 61 is down to one lane after a rollover crash in Eldridge, according to a TV6 crew on scene. Updated: May. 30, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT. A historic tabernacle is stolen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

‘Cops N Kids’ Community Book Drive to be held Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - KWQC is joining with The Book Rack to hold a “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive Friday at the TV6 studio. Help us spread the love of reading by donating to the “Cops N Kids” Community Book Drive. With help from the...
DAVENPORT, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bismark#Qc
KWQC

Rock Island police searching for man considered ‘dangerous fugitive’

1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say - clipped version. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing. FIRST ALERT DAY EXTENDED: Heat this afternoon and strong storms this evening. Updated: 6...
YARMOUTH, IA
KWQC

Grow Clinton Awarded over $32,000 to Recertify Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Development Association awarded Grow Clinton with a $32,063 grant to help recertify the Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park. The Lincolnway Industrial Rail & Air Park represents one of the most substantial economic development assets in the Greater Clinton Region with its location adjacent to U.S. Highway 30 and the Clinton Municipal Airport, Grow Clinton said in a media release. With immediate access to the Union Pacific Railroad east-west mainline and the availability of reliable infrastructure, the park is an ideal location for any industrial company seeking to expand operations or relocate.
CLINTON, IA
KWQC

‘Cones for Kids’ benefits child mental health in the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad City ice cream parlor and a social services organization in Moline teamed up to benefit children’s mental health with a sweet treat on Monday. Whitey’s Ice Cream held the 36th annual Cones for Kids Benefiting Bethany for Children and Families. The organization...
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

One person hospitalized in UTV crash involving 5 juveniles in Jo Daviess County

NORA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person had to be taken to a hospital after an UTV overturned on a road in rural Nora, Illinois. According to the Jo Daviess Sherriff’s Office, it happened at 11:49 Friday night on N. Williams Road. Deputies learned 43-year-old Jessica Lawson of Lena, Illinois was operating a 2016 Polaris Ranger with five juvenile passengers when she lost control on loose gravel and flipped the vehicle on the roadway.
NORA, IL
KWQC

Citizen scientists needed for water quality testing in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Calling all citizen scientists! Partners of Scott County Watersheds is looking for volunteers to participate in its annual summer water quality monitoring event on July 16 from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Eldridge Fire Department for a brief training on water...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Muscatine police investigate armed robbery

1 person missing after grain bins collapsed in Yarmouth, deputies say - clipped version. The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office responded to Yarmouth Elevator about 8:08 a.m. for a report of the grain bin collapsing. FIRST ALERT DAY EXTENDED: Heat this afternoon and strong storms this evening. Updated: 6...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Police investigate after 1 injured in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed in the leg Monday. Muscatine police responded about 10:40 a.m. to the 800 block of 8th Street for a reported person stabbed, according to a media release. According to police, officers found 45-year-old Jeramy Hindlebaugh...

Comments / 0

Community Policy