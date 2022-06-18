RCBL Scoreboard – Friday, June 17

SHENANDOAH — Following last week’s runner-up finish in the VHSL Class 2 state softball tournament, three members of the Page County High School softball team have earned All-State honors. Senior Marissa Monger earned first team All-State honors at second base. Monger batted 2-for-3 in both the state quarterfinal...
June 21, 2022 Welcome to the first day of summer 2022! Summer started at 5:14 a.m. this morning Here’s the…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…. Monday, June 20, 2022. June 20, 2022 Here’s...
The Seven Bends State Park near the town of Woodstock is home to hiking trails, riverside recreational opportunities, vibrant biodiversity, and some hidden gems of local history. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. [sounds of bird calls, insects]. One of Virginia's newest state parks is named for the seven bends of...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia is taking strict measures against an invasive insect infestation. Now, those measures have reached Charlottesville and Albemarle County. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service is imposing a quarantine to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly. Lanternflies will eat and destroy everything...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community came together to celebrate Juneteenth and the progress that’s been made in Black history over the years. “Juneteenth is a time where we reflect on our ancestors because they freed themselves,” Charlottesville Juneteenth Parade Organizer, Maxine Holland. “Self-emancipation, that is worth celebrating.”
(WFXR) — While Juneteenth — a holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. on June 19, 1865 — technically took place on Sunday, numerous facilities across the Commonwealth are changing their operations on Monday in honor of this holiday. Here is a list of government offices that are closed and services that […]
Trout Fishing Near Charlottesville Va. The total includes over 2,900 miles of wild trout streams and about 600 miles of water inhabited with stocked trout. Virginia contains over 3,500 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs. Widest selection of your favorite brands at the...
A heads up for area drivers: Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg will begin Tuesday, June 21st as part of the City’s bridge rehabilitation projects. The work is part of routine maintenance and will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between South High...
The Charlottesville area has seen a boom in hemp-based businesses in recent years. But how are these growers and retailers preparing for recreational marijuana sales when the state legislature still hasn't established retail regulations? WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. JANE HAMMEL: We offer a pretty wide variety of Delta 8...
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -WARM, or Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, has a total of 75 guests across its two sites. The organization has been providing non-congregate shelter since the beginning of the pandemic. With rising temperatures, WARM leaders are calling on community members to fill urgent supply needs. “Anybody that can...
June 20, 1991 — After almost 20 years of waiting, Page County residents will finally have their own vocational training center. School board chairman Dick Fox announced plans Monday to purchase the vacant Autometrics plant, just off U.S. 340 north of Stanley, as a home for the center. “Every...
According to state police, a woman was driving a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee down a private driveway when the car's brakes failed, which caused the Jeep to enter Route 340 and crash into a 2001 Mack truck that was hauling cement.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the apprehension of Curtis Marcell Dokes of Brown Lane Clear Brook. Dokes is facing multiple charges including felony eluding, reckless driving and red light violations. The public quickly responded to request for information and helped lead to the arrest. Dokes was first...
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council has fired the town manager. At its meeting Monday, council voted 4-2 to fire Greg Lunsford. He’s been on the job for two years. In a statement to WHSV, Mayor Josh Gooden said Elkton was fortunate that Lunsford was involved with the town.
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, police in Staunton arrested and charged Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton with second-degree murder. The Staunton Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child that occurred on June 18 at a home on the north side of the city. Police have...
June 19, 1986 — A Page County sheriff ’s deputy reported Monday that five people were charged in connection with a fracas south of Stanley Saturday evening. Although 20 to 30 people had gathered at the fight scene on Eldon Yates Road, the fight only involved six people, according to Investigator Jay Jenkins. The brawl broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday in a field off Eldon Yates Drive, one mile south of Stanley.
Comments / 0