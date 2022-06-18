ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

RCBL Scoreboard – Friday, June 17

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgewater 5 (5-2) Clover Hill 3 (4-3)...

Three Panthers earn All-State softball honors

SHENANDOAH — Following last week’s runner-up finish in the VHSL Class 2 state softball tournament, three members of the Page County High School softball team have earned All-State honors. Senior Marissa Monger earned first team All-State honors at second base. Monger batted 2-for-3 in both the state quarterfinal...
SHENANDOAH, VA
Sunshine with clouds today

June 21, 2022 Welcome to the first day of summer 2022! Summer started at 5:14 a.m. this morning Here’s the…. Allergy and Asthma Associates of Virginia, PC R. Steven Pence, MD 1967 Medical Avenue*Harrisonburg, VA 22801*(540) 442-1000 “We Help You…. Monday, June 20, 2022. June 20, 2022 Here’s...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville’s Juneteenth Parade Celebration

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville community came together to celebrate Juneteenth and the progress that’s been made in Black history over the years. “Juneteenth is a time where we reflect on our ancestors because they freed themselves,” Charlottesville Juneteenth Parade Organizer, Maxine Holland. “Self-emancipation, that is worth celebrating.”
Trout Fishing Near Charlottesville Va

Trout Fishing Near Charlottesville Va. The total includes over 2,900 miles of wild trout streams and about 600 miles of water inhabited with stocked trout. Virginia contains over 3,500 miles of trout streams, in addition to numerous ponds, small lakes and reservoirs. Widest selection of your favorite brands at the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Bridge maintenance planned on MLK

A heads up for area drivers: Bridge maintenance on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Harrisonburg will begin Tuesday, June 21st as part of the City’s bridge rehabilitation projects. The work is part of routine maintenance and will take place on Martin Luther King Jr. Way between South High...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Albemarle County cannabis vendors await marijuana retail market

The Charlottesville area has seen a boom in hemp-based businesses in recent years. But how are these growers and retailers preparing for recreational marijuana sales when the state legislature still hasn't established retail regulations? WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. JANE HAMMEL: We offer a pretty wide variety of Delta 8...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WARM in need of supplies: How you can help

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) -WARM, or Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry, has a total of 75 guests across its two sites. The organization has been providing non-congregate shelter since the beginning of the pandemic. With rising temperatures, WARM leaders are calling on community members to fill urgent supply needs. “Anybody that can...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Vo-Tech training facility on the way

June 20, 1991 — After almost 20 years of waiting, Page County residents will finally have their own vocational training center. School board chairman Dick Fox announced plans Monday to purchase the vacant Autometrics plant, just off U.S. 340 north of Stanley, as a home for the center. “Every...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
FCSO apprehend subject thanks to tips from the public

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) announced the apprehension of Curtis Marcell Dokes of Brown Lane Clear Brook. Dokes is facing multiple charges including felony eluding, reckless driving and red light violations. The public quickly responded to request for information and helped lead to the arrest. Dokes was first...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
Redistricting shakes up elections for voters in Virginia

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Elizabeth Martin is busy shifting through paperwork and answering questions as the Winchester election director leads her community through the confusion of redistricting in Virginia. “We’ve had thousands of phone calls. Why did I get this letter?” she said as she refers to the state letter...
VIRGINIA STATE
Elkton Town Council votes to fire town manager

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Town Council has fired the town manager. At its meeting Monday, council voted 4-2 to fire Greg Lunsford. He’s been on the job for two years. In a statement to WHSV, Mayor Josh Gooden said Elkton was fortunate that Lunsford was involved with the town.
ELKTON, VA
Staunton man charged with murder of 2-year-old

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, police in Staunton arrested and charged Christopher S. Hoover, 23, of Staunton with second-degree murder. The Staunton Police Department is investigating the death of a two-year-old child that occurred on June 18 at a home on the north side of the city. Police have...
STAUNTON, VA
Police fire shots in air to break up field brawl

June 19, 1986 — A Page County sheriff ’s deputy reported Monday that five people were charged in connection with a fracas south of Stanley Saturday evening. Although 20 to 30 people had gathered at the fight scene on Eldon Yates Road, the fight only involved six people, according to Investigator Jay Jenkins. The brawl broke out around 4 p.m. Saturday in a field off Eldon Yates Drive, one mile south of Stanley.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

