Hillsborough County, FL

Inmates at a Florida county jail helped save a deputy who was assaulted by other inmates, officials say

By CNN Newsource
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInmates at a county jail in Florida are being commended for helping save a deputy who was attacked by another inmate last week, police said. Deputy Lillian Jimenez was attacked on June 7 at Hillsborough County Jail after she was lured to a restroom where the inmate said another inmate needed...

