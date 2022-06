LOS ANGELES, June 22 (UPI) -- Elvis, in theaters Friday, is the Elvis Presley story told as Moulin Rouge. Director Baz Luhrmann uses his most flamboyant techniques to capture the energy of the flamboyant legend. In 1997, Col. Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), on his deathbed, reflects on the career of...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO