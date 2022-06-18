ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

State Liners postponed; play 2 today in Princeton

By Staff reports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rain gave the Bristol State Liners a respite from their struggles on Friday night. Bristol’s Appalachian League game at Princeton was washed out...

Hoosier, Hawkeye direct Kingsport past State Liners

Kingsport pitcher Ryan Kraft crafted a masterpiece on Tuesday night at the expense of the bungling Bristol State Liners. A standout for the Indiana University Hoosiers, Kraft allowed just one run and notched six strikeouts in five impressive innings to highlight the Axmen’s 13-1 Appalachian League beatdown of the Bristolians at Hunter Wright Stadium.
KINGSPORT, TN
Former Mountain Mission trio starring on the basketball court

Those who wandered into the cozy gymnasium located on Edgewater Drive in Grundy, Virginia, on a bitterly cold evening in the winter of 2016 or on a pleasant spring afternoon in 2017, were in the presence of basketball royalty even if they might not have realized it at the time.
GRUNDY, VA
GREGORY COLUMN: Capps, Savoie took new lanes in life

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The two most interesting storylines from the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals were authored by two men who dared to take a new lane in life. Last year, 56-year-old California-based Funny Car heavyweight Ron Capps formed his own Ron Capps Motorsport operation after driving for various car owners since 1995.
BRISTOL, TN
