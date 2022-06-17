ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Dirty Dancefloors

By Evan Robinson
skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:30pm til 3:00am (last entry 2:00am) The weekend starts here with our legendary Dirty Dancefloors!....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Elon Musk’s transgender daughter has allegedly filed to change her name

Elon Musk’s daughter has allegedly filed to change her name to both confirm her gender identity and distance herself from Elon. @KnowNothingTV on Twitter recently posted a screenshot of a public record that one of Elon Musk’s daughters filed in order to change her name to align with her gender identity. She also stated that she wanted to distance herself from Elon Musk and break off any form of relationship with him.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Beyoncé Delivers Fashionable Geometric Drama for ‘Break My Soul’ Release in Alaïa Bustier & Crown

Click here to read the full article. Beyonce is welcoming her new musical era in slick style, following the release of her new disco-esque song “Break My Soul.” The track’s release follows her social media announcement of her seventh album’s title, “Renaissance.” For the song’s release, the mother of Blue Ivy shared a sultry photo of the album’s single art on Instagram, posing behind a clouded glass window. In the image, she can be seen wearing elbow-length black gloves with a rounded bustier-style top — both from Alaïa’s Fall 2022 collection. Designed by Pieter Mulier, her ensemble was finished with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy