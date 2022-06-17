WINK meteorologist talks hurricanes at civic meeting

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife on Sanibel recently released two loggerhead sea turtles. Officials reported that the first turtle was admitted on April 8 from Bonita Springs after she was found floating with more than 2 feet of monofilament line extending from her cloaca. Further examination revealed a large fishing hook internally and hospital staff monitored her closely in hopes she would pass it on her own. Unfortunately, the hook was not moving and veterinarians scheduled a hook removal surgery. During surgery, veterinarians found the hook had punctured through the gastrointestinal tract, and they carefully removed the hook before closing the surgery site.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO