ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

WINK meteorologist talks hurricanes at civic meeting

capecoralbreeze.com
 4 days ago

Did you know that if you have no AA-sized batteries, you can use AAA batteries and tin foil instead?. Did you know that just one inch of water in your home can cause $25,000 in damage?. Did you know that if you live in a high rise, every 15...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoralbreeze.com

CROW releases sea turtles following treatment

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife on Sanibel recently released two loggerhead sea turtles. Officials reported that the first turtle was admitted on April 8 from Bonita Springs after she was found floating with more than 2 feet of monofilament line extending from her cloaca. Further examination revealed a large fishing hook internally and hospital staff monitored her closely in hopes she would pass it on her own. Unfortunately, the hook was not moving and veterinarians scheduled a hook removal surgery. During surgery, veterinarians found the hook had punctured through the gastrointestinal tract, and they carefully removed the hook before closing the surgery site.
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy