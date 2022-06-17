ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Shell Factory to celebrate milestone anniversary

capecoralbreeze.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tom Cronin bought the Shell Factory on June 28, 1997, it was a dated Old Florida “tourist trap.”. Many questioned Cronin’s purchase or suggested that he look at the real estate value and develop a mall or something else. Cronin and his wife, Pam, proved the...

www.capecoralbreeze.com

WINKNEWS.com

SWFL first-ever Juneteenth Tea Celebration held Sunday

The first-ever Juneteenth Tea celebration in SWFL was held Sunday in the Edison Ford Shoppes at the Edison and Ford Winter Estates. The Juneteenth Tea celebration was inspired by community activist Mina Edison, and entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Ella Mae Piper. June 19, 1865, is the date enslaved black people...
FORT MYERS, FL
snapshotsincursive.com

Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: Nauti Parrot Oasis in Fort Myers, Florida! Have you ever been on your way to someplace else and noticed an open-air thatched roof tiki hut that just so happens to offer live music, serve bar bites, and keep the drinks cold? The Nauti Parrot Oasis is open every day for that getaway you’re seeking. They invite music lovers to drop by anytime. And, to be honest, you can get quite a variety of food from pizza and wings to lasagna and veal piccata. The entertainment changes often, yes even during the afternoon. There’s a nice little waterfall fountain for ambiance as well as tiki totem poles offering hospitality. Conversation is encouraged, but not required. For laidback island fun and a positive outlook on life, escape to this hideaway resting place in plain sight.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli opens in Cape Coral

Poppa Don’s Italian Deli & Catering, a New York-style deli, held its grand opening Saturday at 2924 Del Prado Blvd. S., Suite 5, in Cape Coral. Owned by Jennifer Castori, Poppa Don’s offers homemade pasta and potato salads as well as hot and cold subs and specialty sandwiches. The deli is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

North Naples woman records bear roaming her neighborhood

A bear was caught taking a stroll in the Milano community of North Naples Sunday morning. Resident Vanessa Walker said, “We were just pulling in from church from First Naples, and all of a sudden, I just look and this huge bear is coming out from between two houses. It was humongous. I immediately knew it was a bear, and it was not stopping.”
NAPLES, FL
KRMG

Video shows ‘fever’ of stingrays swimming past a Florida resort

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Video taken outside of a Florida resort shows what appears to be more than a hundred stingrays swimming in the shallow water. The video, taken by guest Dana Baquero at the Lani Kai Island resort in Fort Myers, was shared by the resort on its Facebook page. The video shows the animals moving as a group, gliding through the water and around swimmers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL celebrates Juneteenth, a new federal holiday

A Southwest Florida community is celebrating a new federal holiday. Juneteenth is the first new federal holiday approved since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. It is named for June 19, 1865, the date that enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas found out they’d been freed. The Juneteenth...
FORT MYERS, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

CROW releases sea turtles following treatment

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation for Wildlife on Sanibel recently released two loggerhead sea turtles. Officials reported that the first turtle was admitted on April 8 from Bonita Springs after she was found floating with more than 2 feet of monofilament line extending from her cloaca. Further examination revealed a large fishing hook internally and hospital staff monitored her closely in hopes she would pass it on her own. Unfortunately, the hook was not moving and veterinarians scheduled a hook removal surgery. During surgery, veterinarians found the hook had punctured through the gastrointestinal tract, and they carefully removed the hook before closing the surgery site.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida not recognizing Juneteenth as a state holiday

Florida is one of the states not acknowledging Juneteenth as a state holiday. President Biden established Juneteenth as a federal holiday last year. WINK News spoke with leaders in the community on why they think it should be observed officially in Florida. June 19, 1865, the day Union General Gordon...
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Friday night flea market with a social twist opens in Punta Gorda

While doing research for my book “Century: A People’s History of Charlotte County,” I noticed the decline and fall of businesses in Punta Gorda’s Black community. Sonja Wright, author of “Down the Street” and “Precious Memories,” created for me maps of the Black business district in the 1920s and the pre-integration era. All of the businesses are gone.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
gulfshorebusiness.com

Cape Coral development sells for $14.65 million

Latigo Cape Coral LLC purchased the Noble Vines development, 1434 SW Second St. and 1437 SW Fifth St., in Cape Coral from NV Cape Coral LLC for $14.65 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces July 4 holiday closures

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice announced Monday that City Hall and other city buildings will be closed Monday, July 4, for the observance of the Independence Day holiday. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will not be collected on July 4. Garbage, yard waste and recyclables will be...
VENICE, FL
Florida Weekly

Another restaurant coming to former Perkins spot in Bonita Springs

Q: I just saw building supplies being delivered to the closed Perkins at Bonita Beach Road and 41. Any idea what is coming?. A: Another restaurant is planned at the former location of Perkins Restaurant & Bakery on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The space has been vacant since the corporate location of the Perkins chain permanently closed there in May 2020 after operating for about 25 years.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Essential Features Your New Home in Florida Needs

When you’re planning to begin a new chapter in your life and make a move to the Sunshine State, there are a few things you’ll need in order to make the most of this exciting adventure. After all, when it comes to homes in Naples FL, and beyond,...
NAPLES, FL
cityscoop.us

Naples, FL – Professional Paver Cleaning Services at Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: The good news is that Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services has the equipment and expertise to help you keep your pavers in top condition. Our professional paver cleaning services. Learn more. Professional Paver Cleaning Services at Power Wash. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services. Need...
NAPLES, FL

