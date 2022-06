In first grade I had a crush on one of my classmates and just said to his mom, “Oh—I think your son is really cute.” I don’t think she was expecting that. I was fully naive of what I may have been presenting or revealing to someone. This would have been the early, mid ’90s. In terms of my sexuality and my identity, I was always fully myself—I was never very hindered in that aspect.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO