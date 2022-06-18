Beaver Lake swim beaches close due to E. coli levels and debris

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — According to a release from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Little Rock , several swim beaches at Beaver Lake have been closed due to a combination of:

high E. coli levels

submerged debris and obstacles.

The following swim areas are closed until further notice:

Dam Site Lake Campground (E. coli)

Dam Site Lake Day Use Area (E. coli)

Indian Creek (E. coli)

Lost Bridge North (E. coli)

Prairie Creek (E. coli)

War Eagle (flood debris)

Hickory Creek (flood debris)

Horseshoe Bend Day Use (flood debris)

Lost Bridge South (flood debris)

The US Army Corps of Engineers of the Little Rock Division Public Affairs Jay Woods says as of June 21, 2022, these locations are still closed. You can keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

“ These swim areas will re-open after USACE receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas. Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff. ” — USACE

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause those looking to enjoy time at the lake this weekend.

For more information visit their website.

