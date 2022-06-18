ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Beaver Lake swim beaches close due to E. coli levels and debris

By Shannon Becker
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4H3W_0gEfV4Hk00

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — According to a release from the US Army Corps of Engineers at Little Rock , several swim beaches at Beaver Lake have been closed due to a combination of:

  • high E. coli levels
  • submerged debris and obstacles.

The following swim areas are closed until further notice:

  • Dam Site Lake Campground (E. coli)
  • Dam Site Lake Day Use Area (E. coli)
  • Indian Creek (E. coli)
  • Lost Bridge North (E. coli)
  • Prairie Creek (E. coli)
  • War Eagle (flood debris)
  • Hickory Creek (flood debris)
  • Horseshoe Bend Day Use (flood debris)
  • Lost Bridge South (flood debris)

The US Army Corps of Engineers of the Little Rock Division Public Affairs Jay Woods says as of June 21, 2022, these locations are still closed. You can keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates.

These swim areas will re-open after USACE receives follow on testing that shows the water is safe and water levels have receded enough to allow for the cleaning of debris from the beach areas. Both of these steps ensure the safety of our guests and staff. ” — USACE

They apologize for any inconvenience this may cause those looking to enjoy time at the lake this weekend.

For more information visit their website.

Stay with Joplin News First on KOAM News Now as we continue to learn more. Scroll below to sign up for our JLNews1st email alerts so you don’t miss an article.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joplin, MO
Health
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Joplin, MO
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Missouri Health
Joplin, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
Joplin, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Little Rock, AR
Health
Local
Arkansas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Lake#Beaches#Joplin News First#Koam News Now#Koam News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
travelnowsmart.com

Cabins on Lake Hamilton Near Hot Springs, Arkansas

If you want to spend your vacation near the beautiful waters of Lake Hamilton, then look for cabins that are just a few miles away. There are a variety of options for your getaway, but if you want to get away from it all and still be close to town, you should stay in a log cabin. The Hot Springs Log Cabin features a one-bedroom plus loft with warm wood finishes and barn accents. You can also find a fully equipped kitchen in this cabin. Besides that, it’s conveniently located near downtown Hot Springs. It also features a large trellis for comfortable outdoor seating. If you’re a watersports enthusiast, this is the perfect cabin for you.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Tuesday gets even hotter

Tuesday is starting off warmer than Monday did. In fact, it’s a start five to ten degrees warmer. So, we’re in the 60s and 70s as opposed to the 50s and 60s. Little Rock is starting in the 70s. It will be in the 80s before 9 AM, then in the 90s before Noon. Little Rock will be sunny with a high temperature of 97 this afternoon.
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy