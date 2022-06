Despite the fact that me and our Editor in Chief Kat Collings fall into different generations, I am constantly taking notes from her relaxed yet chic style. Gen Z and Millennials are often poised as opposing contenders in fashion, but I have to disagree with that notion, as there are a lot of trends we have an equal interest in. Since I'm always looking to Collings for outfit inspiration anyways, I decided to chat her up and see what 2022 summer trends we both are excited for. There were a few that didn't make the cut (low-rise pants and fashion, to name a few), but we were able to agree on six that we're incorporating into our wardrobes this season.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO