ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

‘Dinesh Karthik is an Absolute Weapon’: Veteran Batter’s Maiden Fifty Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

By Pawan Atri
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Friday, Dinesh Karthik was the best player for India in their lopsided triumph over South Africa in the fourth T20I of the five-match home series in Rajkot. Dinesh Karthik came out all guns blazing as he unleashed his full arsenal of shots – pulls, cuts, drives, sweep and even the...

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About Rishabh Pant’s Inclusion in T20 World Cup Squad

Rishabh Pant could only make 58 runs in five knocks against South Africa, prompting many former cricketers like Aakash Chopra, Danish Kaneria, and Graeme Smith to question his place in the Indian cricket team. But head coach Rahul Dravid defended Rishabh Pant, who was also Team India’s captain during the just concluded bilateral matches against […] The post Rahul Dravid Drops Big Hint About Rishabh Pant’s Inclusion in T20 World Cup Squad appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Big Blow to Team India as R Ashwin Tests Covid Positive, Misses England Flight

India suffered a major setback to their chances of winning the Test series in England after their premier spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tested positive for COVID1-19 and missed his flight to the United Kingdom (UK) a couple of days ago, The Indian Express reported. Moreover, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn’t made a public announcement about R Ashwin being infected with the contagious disease and there’s no confirmation on whether the off-spin bowler would fly to England to participate in the rescheduled fifth Test against the Ben Stokes-led side. The Test match is scheduled to take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham, from July 1. The Indian cricket team, including captain Rohit Sharma, senior batter Virat Kohli, and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah flew to London last week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ms Dhoni
Person
Harbhajan Singh
Person
Shikhar Dhawan
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Wasim Jaffer
Person
Virender Sehwag
Person
Rahul Dravid
Person
Harsha Bhogle
Person
Avesh Khan
Person
Dinesh Karthik
Person
Hardik Pandya
Person
Irfan Pathan
Person
Murali Kartik
The Independent

Lisa Keightley: England face step into unknown without duo in South Africa Test

Lisa Keightley admitted England face a step into the unknown without Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt in next week’s LV= Insurance women’s Test against South Africa.While Shrubsole brought her international career to an end a couple of months ago, Brunt announced her Test retirement last weekend after a bout of Covid ended any lingering hopes of featuring at Taunton.The 36-year-old had been leaning towards focusing on the white-ball formats – even if she revealed it was a “heart-breaking choice” – as playing in this summer’s Commonwealth Games was her utmost priority.England will therefore embark upon a new era without their...
ClutchPoints

Social Media Slams Rahul Dravid After India Coach Confirms Rishabh Pant’s T20 World Cup Chances

Fans were left furious with India coach Rahul Dravid’s comments about Rishabh Pant’s chances of featuring in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The 24-year-old who captained the Men in Blue in the recently-concluded T20I series against South Africa looked completely out of sorts with the bat in the five matches at […] The post Social Media Slams Rahul Dravid After India Coach Confirms Rishabh Pant’s T20 World Cup Chances appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Aakash Chopra Raises Doubts About Hardik Pandya’s Bowling

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to the national set-up after six months in the India vs South Africa T20I series at home. In the five matches against the Proteas, Hardik Pandya ended as the third leading run-scorer after amassing 117 runs in four innings at a highly impressive average of 58.50. But Hardik Pandya failed […] The post Aakash Chopra Raises Doubts About Hardik Pandya’s Bowling appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Team India#Indian#Rishabh Pa
ClutchPoints

Sunil Gavaskar Makes Massive Revelation About Dinesh Karthik

It has been an unforgettable season for veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik. The 37-year-old donned the India jersey for the first time in three years after the national selectors recalled him on the back of a sensational Indian Premier League (IPL), which saw him scoring 330 runs in 16 games for the Royal Challengers Bangalore […] The post Sunil Gavaskar Makes Massive Revelation About Dinesh Karthik appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Sunil Gavaskar Names Team India’s T20 World Cup Trump Card

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar reckons that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fast bowler Harshal Patel will be Team India’s trump card in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Harshal Patel has been a regular member of the Indian cricket team’s T20 set-up since taking the Indian Premier League (IPL) by storm in 2021. […] The post Sunil Gavaskar Names Team India’s T20 World Cup Trump Card appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SPORTS
The Guardian

Threat of Fifa ban looms over India and Chhetri’s hopes of passing Messi

If Estonia had not conceded five goals to Lionel Messi this month, India’s legendary striker Sunil Chhetri would be second behind Cristiano Ronaldo in the highest active international goalscorers’ list. The 37-year-old has 84, two behind the Argentinian, after scoring four in the just-finished third round of qualification for the 2023 Asian Cup.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
India
Country
South Africa
Daily Mail

'Write us off at your peril': Wayne Pivac insists Wales are relishing the daunting challenge of taking on world champions South Africa in their own backyard... and Springbok head coach Jacques Nienaber is wary about facing 'a desperate Welsh side'

Wales will depart for the ‘ultimate challenge’ of facing South Africa in their own backyard on Thursday with Wayne Pivac’s battle cry ringing in their ears. After his team’s fifth-placed Six Nations finish and embarrassing first home loss to Italy, the task at hand against the World Cup holders looks a daunting one for Wales head coach Pivac.
WORLD
Daily Mail

MATT BARLOW: Ronaldinho's star appeal is as bright as ever 20 years on from THAT sensational strike that foiled David Seaman and England in Japan... as Barcelona icon flaunts his stuff in Miami

Ronaldinho's travelling circus came to rest in Miami, and the swish hotel dominating the skyline in the shape of a gigantic guitar buzzed with South American legends evoking an era when football moved to a different rhythm. There was Rivaldo, mingling in his pink vest and distressed denim shorts. There...
MLS
ClutchPoints

Ashish Nehra Makes Massive Statement on Rishabh Pant’s T20 World Cup Chances

Widely considered as one of the explosive batters in the world, Rishabh Pant’s T20I numbers are in stark contrast to his figures in Test cricket. While he averages well over 40 in the longest format, in the shortest version of the sport his average barely crosses the 23 mark. In the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, several former cricketers slammed Rishabh Pant for getting out in the same fashion on numerous occasions and even questioned his place in the side. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, didn’t do anything to shut up his critics as he could only manage 58 runs in the 5 outings against the South Africans. Though head coach Rahul Dravid backed Rishabh Pant to come good for India in the upcoming T20Is against England and the West Indies, the Uttarakhand-born batter continues to cope with criticism for his lacklustre display against the Proteas. The latest to join the group of Rishabh Pant’s critics is former India pacer Ashish Nehra.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch destroyer Andre van Troost - potentially the fastest bowler of ALL TIME - opens up on 100mph snorters, making Waqar Younis look medium pace, Big Macs... and retiring at 26!

It is not hard for Andre van Troost to recall his instructions at Somerset. 'Stick it up 'em, let 'em have it,' he chuckles, three decades later. 'Honestly, from a tactical point of view, that was it. When I hit someone, the slip cordon loved it.'. Van Troost's story is...
SPORTS
BBC

Euro 2022: All you need to know about tournament in England

Host country: England Dates: 6-31 July Venues: Old Trafford, Manchester; St Mary's Stadium, Southampton; Amex Stadium, Brighton; Stadium MK, Milton Keynes; Brentford Community Stadium; Leigh Sports Village; Bramall Lane, Sheffield; Academy Stadium, Manchester; New York Stadium, Rotherham; Wembley Stadium. Coverage: All 31 games will be shown live across the BBC....
UEFA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
172K+
Followers
97K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy