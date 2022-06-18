‘Dinesh Karthik is an Absolute Weapon’: Veteran Batter’s Maiden Fifty Sends Twitter Into Meltdown

Widely considered as one of the explosive batters in the world, Rishabh Pant’s T20I numbers are in stark contrast to his figures in Test cricket. While he averages well over 40 in the longest format, in the shortest version of the sport his average barely crosses the 23 mark. In the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, several former cricketers slammed Rishabh Pant for getting out in the same fashion on numerous occasions and even questioned his place in the side. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, didn’t do anything to shut up his critics as he could only manage 58 runs in the 5 outings against the South Africans. Though head coach Rahul Dravid backed Rishabh Pant to come good for India in the upcoming T20Is against England and the West Indies, the Uttarakhand-born batter continues to cope with criticism for his lacklustre display against the Proteas. The latest to join the group of Rishabh Pant’s critics is former India pacer Ashish Nehra.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO