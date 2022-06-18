ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

My Friend Asked Me What Items Achieve the Cool-Girl Aesthetic—I Said These 5

By Grace O'Connell Joshua
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s face it. Many of us just want to look cool. But not cool in the way that looks like we woke up and did everything in our power to look cool but cool in the way that we just casually rolled out of bed exuding utter coolness. Now, I...

www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Makeup Artists Cringe Every Time They See These Common Mistakes

Sure, everyone has their own special way of doing makeup. I don't know about you, but I'm no pro—so when I'm putting on my face, there's always a thought in the back of my mind that's like, "Am I doing this right?" Honestly, if I could have a glam team on call at all times, I would because I definitely have very basic skills.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

Meghan Markle Wore Denim Shorts With Toe-Jewelry Sandals, and Now I Need a Pair

If you like to see what Meghan Markle wears these days and also need new sandals, you've come to the right place. Markle was out in Santa Barbara over the weekend to cheer Prince Harry on at his polo match, and her casual summer outfit was quite relatable. The denim-on-denim look included a tucked-in button-down and shorts by L.A.-based brand Dôen (now sold out, sorry). She topped the look off with a sweater tied around her shoulders and a pair of oversize sunglasses. Now, let's discuss her shoes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Someone Who Keeps Up With Trends, and I Can't Wait to Try These 6

I pride myself on being my friends' go-to person when they're wondering what's trending right now. I love to keep up with trends on social media, here at Who What Wear, via other fashion media outlets, and, of course, through my fashionable friends and work colleagues. The thing about trends is that they come and go, but if there is ever a time to give trends a shot, summer is it. With this season being full of events, long-awaited vacations, beach weekends, weddings, parties, and everything in between, there are so many fashion opportunities I'm starting to lose count.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Everyone in Fashion Agrees—This Quirky Handbag Trend Is Dominating RN

My style has certainly seen a shift in the past few years, and one major change is that I'm prioritizing practicality more than ever. I used to be one who always would immediately purchase a fun statement item but would end up disappointed when it would only get worn a handful of times. I've started to invest in wardrobe staples that are pared-back and skew more minimal, but I'm still getting my dose of trend in the accessory department. That brings me to my 2022 accessory of choice: beaded handbags.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
whowhatwear

I'm a Lazy Fashion Girl and Follow These 7 Easy Tips to Look Put Together

Even though I work in fashion, I'm lazy when it comes to dressing. While I wish I were the kind of girl who plans her outfits a week in advance (or even the night before), I am the one who snoozes the alarm multiple times and frantically rushes to put together a presentable outfit. Instead of trying to change my stubborn ways, I follow a few tips that always keep me looking put together despite having less than 30 minutes to get ready.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Gigi Hadid Wore a Crop Top and Low-Rise Pants in the Most Approachable Way

The low-rise trend is anything but approachable, at least when it comes to the early aughts version of it. Back then, pants featured zippers that were at most two inches long, leaving everybody who wore them vulnerable to the infamous whale tail. But with the style making a comeback in the '20s, a fresher, more wearable take has risen in fashion. And there are few street style stars who wear it better than Gigi Hadid.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

25 Buys That Are Vetted By NYC Cool Girls Who Know What's Up

If you're ever in need of fresh style inspiration, I highly recommend looking to the cool girls on either coast. To get my daily dose, I make sure to follow everyone from fashion influencers to editors to creative directors and buyers on Instagram and TikTok—these are the women that often clue me into a variety of trends and styling ideas before they hit the mainstream. NYC girls are especially inspiring with their endless display of edgier city style. I, myself, used to live in New York City, and one of my favorite past times was people-watching in the most stylish neighborhoods.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Look And Feel#Art#Tiktok#Vogue Runway
whowhatwear

What's Good: 30 New Things I Tried That I'm Recommending to Everyone

What's Good is a Who What Wear column where senior editor Kristen Nichols shares her latest fashion and beauty finds. As an editor, I'm always discovering new brands and trends and often testing out many of them myself. To share some of the latest things that have landed in my closet and makeup bag, I'm introducing my new column, What's Good, where I'm spilling the details on all of the cool finds that I'm wearing IRL. Some are just-dropped items I couldn't wait to try out, while others are staples I've had for years but think are still worth the investment.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

These 16 Net-a-Porter Items Just Went on Sale, and I'll Never Be the Same

Good things come to those who wait, and Net-a-Porter’s summer sale is proof. I’ve been waiting months for this day, checking the website daily to see if my favorite items have dropped in price. This wish list includes pieces from trendier brands like BY FAR and Off-White and closet classics like James Perse and Frame. Sales also give me the opportunity to test-drive brands that aren’t always on my radar (for “research,” of course). If you can’t tell by now, this is a big day for me—and for you, too. Keep scrolling for my favorite Net-a-Porter items, all of which are currently up to 50% off.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

Kaia Gerber Is Right: This Is The Chicest Way to Wear Sneakers For a Date

Supportive girlfriend (among many other things) Kaia Gerber attended a screening of Austin Butler's film (Elvis, ever heard of it?) this week in New York, and she did so in her usual fashion—casual, classic, and trend-forward. I was only somewhat surprised to see that she wore sneakers for the occasion, and I loved it. (They weren't just any sneakers but we'll get to that.)
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
whowhatwear

My 62-Year-Old Mom Loves Madewell—I Like These Items From Her Shopping List

I love chatting about shopping with my mom. In fact, we’ll often send links back and forth of items we’re both loving. One of her favorite stores happens to be Madewell, and she recently sent me her shopping list of summer items she’s particularly into. Oh, and fun fact, my mom happens to be 62 years old. While age clearly has nothing to do with what you should or shouldn’t wear, I’m always interested in her picks given her more experienced point of view. On that note, I was very into everything on her Madewell list. Each item fit within her “classic with a twist” vibe.
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

When I Wear This New Lip Liner, Everyone Asks If I Have Filler

There's no doubt about it—lip liner is having a major moment. I'm personally a big fan of what lip liner is able to do to my lips, but I also find many formulas difficult to use. Lip liner is a tricky formula to nail. If it's too soft, it can smear and look imprecise. If it's too hard, it will drag and look patchy. It can also be really drying.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

If The Row Is Your Goal Aesthetic, Try These 6 More Affordable Brands

If my credit card bill didn't need to be paid, my ideal wardrobe would be full of The Row. If you have a deep appreciation for minimal and understated luxury, you probably feel the same way. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label has moved far beyond the "celebrity brand" category and has become an aspirational favorite among the fashion set. Recently, there has been a high demand for wearable staples that are trendless, pared-back, and ultra-luxe—and no one does that better than The Row.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm an Editorial Director, and I'll Be Wearing These 5 Pieces All Summer Long

As the editorial director of Who What Wear, I am responsible for a variety of things. One of my favorites, however, includes supporting and gushing over Who What Wear Collection. Over the years, I have become quite picky when it comes to what I buy, but the following items have quickly become my go-tos, and summer has only just begun. I like to keep my seasonal wardrobe down to a tight edit and while the 5 pieces below aren't necessarily all-encompassing in terms of a well-rounded summer wardrobe, they are the pieces I plan on wearing on repeat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Every Item From the Adidas x Gucci Collab I'm Way Too Excited About

Look, I've been saying this for months now, but the adidas x Gucci collab just confirmed it: Sporty-chic is the moment. Ever since this iconic collab was first teased, my group chat has been popping off about all the items we dreamed that the two brands would create together. Reinvented Gazelles, fresh prints on Gucci crossbodies, and elevated adidas track pants were all at the top of my wish list—and my wishes came true. The sport-inspired pieces in this collab perfectly represent the heritage of both parties involved. Thoughtfully designed by Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele, this collaboration is chock-full of elevated sportswear, knit apparel, footwear, jewelry, accessories, swimwear, and an umbrella I'm deeming the world's most beautiful piece of raingear. It's almost too good to narrow down, but these are the 16 items I'm currently hyped about, so keep scrolling for the apparel and accessories that will redefine street style this summer and beyond.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy