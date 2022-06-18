Library hosts McKeesport Juneteenth event

Patricia Ann Weld, 80, of Livingston, Mont., formerly of Brownsville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, March 19, 1942, in Charleroi, daughter of the late Willard and Ann Strelecki Deavers. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting and bowling. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Weld Jr., in 2006; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Laura Deavers; and five grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are six children, William R. Weld III of New Salem, Pa., Stephanie Weld of Hershey, Pa., Sherri Puskarich and husband George of Rostraver Township, Lyonel Weld (Edward Sekowski) of Bethel Park, John Weld and wife Lori of Belgrade, Mont., and Patrick Weld and wife Cherie of Poolsville, Md.; brother, William Deavers and wife Debi; sisters, Pam Thomas and husband Frank and Candy Ornot and husband Mike. Also surviving are five grandchildren, William Weld IV, Christopher Weld, Phillip Bailey and Christopher and Elizabeth Weld; two great- grandchildren, Teagen and Everleigh Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews; and several grand dogs. Friends were received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Lafayette Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Father James Bump officiating.
