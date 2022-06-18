ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

Library hosts McKeesport Juneteenth event

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith other Juneteenth celebrations taking place in McKeesport, the Mon Valley and in...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Cody Thomas Guenther – West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela

Cody Thomas Guenther, 36, of West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born May 6, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert and Holly Guenther Fischer of Monongahela. Cody was a 2004 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, he worked as a landscaper for 10 years. He was later employed at Napoli restaurant in Washington and currently at Menard Group USA in Carnegie. Cody loved playing hockey when he was in high school, and recently had played for an adult hockey league. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandfather. Cody was quite the outdoorsman. He spent time hunting and fishing. He most enjoyed taking trips to Topsail Beach in North Carolina and Stoney Spring Farm in Leeper, Pa. He loved all animals, especially dogs. Cody will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone smile. He is survived by his son, Christopher Guenther; sister, Rachel Fischer and fiancé Will Wiser of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Zachary Fischer of Monongahela; maternal grandfather, William T. Guenther of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Mary Casperson Guenther of New Eagle; aunt, Noelle Lusk and husband Rick of Cecil; and two cousins, Chloe and Olivia Lusk. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Washington City Mission, c/o Development Office, 382 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 108, Washington, PA 15301. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport Area School District: Pop-up registration events brought back

McKeesport Area School District is putting an extra emphasis this summer on getting children registered for school. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora: Exterminator hired to handle rat problem

Donora has hired Ehrlich Pest Control to combat rat infestations in the borough. Ehrlich account executive Aaron Summers spoke at a special council meeting Monday, providing company background, a detailed extermination plan and general proposals on effective borough action. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
DONORA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla – Uniontown

Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla, 95, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Earle G. and Mary Blosser Detwiler. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Conchilla; mother of Jeanne (Gary) Brewer of Charleroi and Peter F. (Paula) Conchilla of Penn Hills, Pa.; grandmother of Kimberly (Doug) Boulanger of Charleroi and Jakquiline (Harry Geibel) Conchilla of Butler, Pa.; and great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathan Boulanger. She was the last of her immediate family. She is also survived by her nieces, Mary Jane (Lee) Glab of Baltimore, Md., and Kathleen (Gregg) Schmidt of Cleveland, Ohio; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Jeanne was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and its Altar Society, a life member of Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1669 of Uniontown, where she was second vice for 29 years and received many awards for 100% membership. She was also a member of her card club for over 50 years. Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown. Burial will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
UNIONTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Library, PA
City
Mckeesport, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Mckeesport, PA
Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
monvalleyindependent.com

Patricia Ann Weld – Livingston, Mont., formerly of Brownsville

Patricia Ann Weld, 80, of Livingston, Mont., formerly of Brownsville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, March 19, 1942, in Charleroi, daughter of the late Willard and Ann Strelecki Deavers. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting and bowling. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Weld Jr., in 2006; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Laura Deavers; and five grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are six children, William R. Weld III of New Salem, Pa., Stephanie Weld of Hershey, Pa., Sherri Puskarich and husband George of Rostraver Township, Lyonel Weld (Edward Sekowski) of Bethel Park, John Weld and wife Lori of Belgrade, Mont., and Patrick Weld and wife Cherie of Poolsville, Md.; brother, William Deavers and wife Debi; sisters, Pam Thomas and husband Frank and Candy Ornot and husband Mike. Also surviving are five grandchildren, William Weld IV, Christopher Weld, Phillip Bailey and Christopher and Elizabeth Weld; two great- grandchildren, Teagen and Everleigh Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews; and several grand dogs. Friends were received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Lafayette Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Father James Bump officiating.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

John P. Zawicki – formerly of Monessen

John P. Zawicki, 86, of Troy, Mich., formerly of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born on Sept. 27, 1935, in Monessen, the son of the late Casimir and Amelia (Swierzbin) Zawicki. John grew up in Monessen and was a 1953 graduate of Monessen High School. He served his country with the U.S. Army and had worked as a regional sales manager for Japan Air. After retiring he became a consultant for Nieman Marcus. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Troy. John was devoted to his friends, family and church. He is survived by Gus Rissman; nieces, Patricia, Paula and Denise; nephew, Carl; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Peter Zawicki and Jessie Balogh. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Charleroi school budget contains tax increase

Residents of the Charleroi Area School District will see an increase in their tax bills next year. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a roughly $28.1 million budget for 2022-23 that includes an 0.8611-mill tax increase and is about $2 million higher than last year. To read the rest of...
CHARLEROI, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Exhibit farm at Round Hill Park

The Walker siblings, Rosey, 5, and Mekhi, 3, of Elizabeth Township visited Round Hill Park to see the animals, including a pot-bellied pig in the stall behind them. Encompassing more than 1,100 acres in Elizabeth Township, Round Hill Park features an exhibit farm that is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. Other amenities include soccer fields, shelters, a spray park and walking and bridle trails.
ELIZABETH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnegie Library#Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com

Trash Bash fills 3 dumpsters

More than three dumpsters of trash were pulled from the banks of the Monongahela River this weekend. M & N Heating and Cooling and AirTight Duct Cleaning owners Max Noel and Natalie Botsko organized their company’s second annual Trash Bash, bringing together more than 30 volunteers Saturday morning at the Monongahela Aquatorium in hopes of spending a few hours to make the river a bit more beautiful.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

BVA homeowners may be spared tax hike

Homeowners in the Belle Vernon Area School District may be spared a tax increase after all. The school board is expected to implement Homestead and Farmstead tax exclusions for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’s meeting. That could cancel out the increased millage levied by the district. To read...
monvalleyindependent.com

Alexcia Leigh Matinsky – Monessen

Alexcia Leigh Matinsky, 21, of Monessen, passed away Saturday, June 18, 2022. She was born on May 1, 2001, in Monongahela, a daughter of Nicole Crouse Salvino and Stephen F. Matinsky. Surviving are her mother, Nicole Salvino and fiancé Billy Wilson; father, Stephen F. Matinsky and fiancée Lindsey DeCurtis; brothers, Stephen Matinsky and fiancé Hunter, Joey and Bentley; niece and nephew, Stephen Matinsky IV and Avionna; maternal grandparents, Fred and Brenda Crouse; paternal grandparents, Carol and Steve Matinsky; grandmother, Anita Reda; aunts, Kristy Crouse, Tia, Kailey and Dakota. Also, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her beloved pet, Kilo. She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Joe Salvino; fiancée, Jaimyn Rauchfuss; and uncle, Cody Crouse. Alexcia had a passion for singing and music, and spending time with her family and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to RHOME FUNERAL HOME INC., 1209 Grand Blvd., Monessen, where friends will be welcomed from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Memorial contributions may be made in Alexcia’s name via a GoFundMe account on Facebook. Online condolences to Alexcia’s family may be conveyed at www.rhomefuneralhome.com.
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Beth Ann Menke Philburn – Finleyville

Beth Ann Menke Philburn, 62, of Finleyville, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. She was born Dec. 24, 1959, in Mt. Lebanon, and was the daughter of the late Edward Ronald and Marian Louise Myers Menke. Beth attended college at Edinboro University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in social work. She volunteered most of her time to multiple VFWs and American Legions. She is survived by her sons, Kyle (Anne Quinio) Hufnagel of South Park and Neil Hufnagel of Seattle, Wash.; sisters, Laura (Greg) Flaus of Mt. Lebanon and Lisa (Rick) Foster of Mars, Pa.; grandson, Jude Hufnagel; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Edward Philburn, who passed away May 21, 2021. There is no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. 6028 Smithfield St., Boston, Elizabeth Township, 412-751-5000, Drew J. Gilbert, director. The family would like to thank everyone within the Allegheny Health Network who took great care of Beth these past few months. Condolences can be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
monvalleyindependent.com

North Charleroi agrees to hire code enforcement officer

North Charleroi is in immediate need of a code enforcement officer. During Monday’s voting meeting, several residents spoke out against unsightly properties neighboring their homes. Some complained of trash, while others cited high grass and rodents. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s...
monvalleyindependent.com

Blood drive to benefit young cancer patient

Cam Jasso’s family is urging the Belle Vernon/Rostraver Township community to donate blood in response to a nationwide shortage and a devastating setback in their 11-year-old’s fight against orbital rhabdomyosarcoma. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035...
BELLE VERNON, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Late runs sink Charleroi Legion

Uniontown relied on some clutch hitting and a pair of costly wild pitches in the seventh inning of an 8-4 victory over Charleroi in American Legion baseball action at Vets Field Monday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
monvalleyindependent.com

Oliver B. West Jr. – Dawson

Oliver B. West Jr., 74, of Dawson, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, at Select Specialty Care in Latrobe. A son of the late Oliver B. and Eleanor Gregg West Sr., he was born on Feb. 20, 1948, in North Charleroi. Formerly of Perryopolis, Oliver had resided in Dawson for 47 years and was a member of the VFW Perryopolis Post 7023 and the Slovak Club in Connellsville. He worked at Combustion Engineering from 1970 to 1987 and Kenametal in Irwin from 1990 till he retired after 25 years in 2015. Oliver was an avid pool player for many years. He served in the U.S. Army, Vietnam where he was a Purple Heart recipient. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Amanda and Brett Puskar of Dawson; two sons, Jeffrey Ranker of Connellsville and Noel Ranker of Uniontown; three sisters, Linda (William) Johnson of Daisytown, Norma Jean (Bradley) Baker of Perryopolis, and Barbara Moore of North Charleroi; a brother, L. Gregg (Sharon) West of Monongahela; and six grandchildren, Chase, Meagan, Nolan and Gabe Ranker and Jacob and Luke Puskar. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Ann Corvin West, in 2022, who he married in 1977; and a son, Oliver B. West III, in 1970. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with Pastor Jack Washabaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
monvalleyindependent.com

Beating the heat at Renzie Spray Ground

With temperatures in the 90s, this trio beat the heat Tuesday by heading to Renzie Spray Ground in McKeesport. From left are Xavier Johnson and Demauri and Kalyse Mills. Located in Renziehausen Park near the intersection of Sycamore and Arboretum drives, the spray park features spray and trickle effects that release water from spouts, buckets, shapes and characters, such as tigers. Admission is free and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Nicholas S. ‘Nick’ Bell Sr. – Monessen

Nicholas S. “Nick” Bell Sr., 33, of Monessen, sadly departed this earthly life unexpectedly on Monday, June 13, 2022. He was born March 6, 1989, in Carroll Township, son of Eddy (LarRie) Bell and Rebecca Thomson. Nick was a 2008 graduate of Monessen High School and worked as a laborer in the oil and gas industry. He also operated Breads Ice Cream Truck throughout the area. Nick was a tough football player and passed that on to many as a youth sports coach in Monessen. He enjoyed bowling with the Wednesday Night Quads, riding dirt bikes and fishing. Nick was a proud father and loved his children dearly. In addition to his parents, left to cherish his memory are his sons, Nicholas, Tazier and Zyaire; daughters, Ki’Meyah and Nova; his maternal grandmother, Linda Thomson; three brothers, Aaron Bell, Chance Bonam and Savien Bonam; three sisters, Aleisha Bell, Edzarae Bell and Cyria Pace; aunt, Tonia Lawson; his godmother and aunt, Robin Swaney; uncles, Zachary Lawson and Monte Ward; nephew, A’son Bell; favorite cousin, Josh Vanhooser; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Nick was preceded in death by a son, Kiandre L. Dean; and by his paternal grandmother, Antonia Lawson; and paternal grandfather, Edward Bell. Friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 230 Reed Ave., Monessen. Funeral services will follow at noon with Elder Jack Howell delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
monvalleyindependent.com

Mon Valley Initiative partners with AHN

For patients referred by the health care system, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network have launched a multi-year initiative to create a high-performing social care network that will compensate nonprofits that address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, transportation barriers and housing. To read the rest of the...
monvalleyindependent.com

Union Cleaners rolls to 3-0 start

Union Cleaners used a big second half effort to remain unbeaten in Mon Valley Independent Summer Basketball League play Tuesday night. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy