Monessen, PA

Monessen Juneteenth observance draws diverse crowd

By Mon Valley Independent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is cause for celebration in Monessen. The city recognized the holiday also known as Emancipation...

Donora: Exterminator hired to handle rat problem

Donora has hired Ehrlich Pest Control to combat rat infestations in the borough. Ehrlich account executive Aaron Summers spoke at a special council meeting Monday, providing company background, a detailed extermination plan and general proposals on effective borough action. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy...
DONORA, PA
Cody Thomas Guenther – West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela

Cody Thomas Guenther, 36, of West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born May 6, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert and Holly Guenther Fischer of Monongahela. Cody was a 2004 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, he worked as a landscaper for 10 years. He was later employed at Napoli restaurant in Washington and currently at Menard Group USA in Carnegie. Cody loved playing hockey when he was in high school, and recently had played for an adult hockey league. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandfather. Cody was quite the outdoorsman. He spent time hunting and fishing. He most enjoyed taking trips to Topsail Beach in North Carolina and Stoney Spring Farm in Leeper, Pa. He loved all animals, especially dogs. Cody will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone smile. He is survived by his son, Christopher Guenther; sister, Rachel Fischer and fiancé Will Wiser of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Zachary Fischer of Monongahela; maternal grandfather, William T. Guenther of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Mary Casperson Guenther of New Eagle; aunt, Noelle Lusk and husband Rick of Cecil; and two cousins, Chloe and Olivia Lusk. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Washington City Mission, c/o Development Office, 382 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 108, Washington, PA 15301. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Charleroi school budget contains tax increase

Residents of the Charleroi Area School District will see an increase in their tax bills next year. On Tuesday, the board unanimously approved a roughly $28.1 million budget for 2022-23 that includes an 0.8611-mill tax increase and is about $2 million higher than last year. To read the rest of...
CHARLEROI, PA
BVA homeowners may be spared tax hike

Homeowners in the Belle Vernon Area School District may be spared a tax increase after all. The school board is expected to implement Homestead and Farmstead tax exclusions for the 2022-23 school year at Monday’s meeting. That could cancel out the increased millage levied by the district. To read...
North Charleroi agrees to hire code enforcement officer

North Charleroi is in immediate need of a code enforcement officer. During Monday’s voting meeting, several residents spoke out against unsightly properties neighboring their homes. Some complained of trash, while others cited high grass and rodents. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s...
Exhibit farm at Round Hill Park

The Walker siblings, Rosey, 5, and Mekhi, 3, of Elizabeth Township visited Round Hill Park to see the animals, including a pot-bellied pig in the stall behind them. Encompassing more than 1,100 acres in Elizabeth Township, Round Hill Park features an exhibit farm that is open daily from 8 a.m. to sunset. Other amenities include soccer fields, shelters, a spray park and walking and bridle trails.
ELIZABETH, PA
Patricia Ann Weld – Livingston, Mont., formerly of Brownsville

Patricia Ann Weld, 80, of Livingston, Mont., formerly of Brownsville, died Sunday, June 12, 2022. She was born Thursday, March 19, 1942, in Charleroi, daughter of the late Willard and Ann Strelecki Deavers. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafting and bowling. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Weld Jr., in 2006; brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Laura Deavers; and five grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are six children, William R. Weld III of New Salem, Pa., Stephanie Weld of Hershey, Pa., Sherri Puskarich and husband George of Rostraver Township, Lyonel Weld (Edward Sekowski) of Bethel Park, John Weld and wife Lori of Belgrade, Mont., and Patrick Weld and wife Cherie of Poolsville, Md.; brother, William Deavers and wife Debi; sisters, Pam Thomas and husband Frank and Candy Ornot and husband Mike. Also surviving are five grandchildren, William Weld IV, Christopher Weld, Phillip Bailey and Christopher and Elizabeth Weld; two great- grandchildren, Teagen and Everleigh Bailey; numerous nieces and nephews; and several grand dogs. Friends were received at MARISCOTTI FUNERAL HOME INC., Anthony N. Mariscotti, supervisor, 323 Fourth St., California, Pa., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 20, 2022. Committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Lafayette Memorial Park in the mausoleum with Father James Bump officiating.
BROWNSVILLE, PA
John P. Zawicki – formerly of Monessen

John P. Zawicki, 86, of Troy, Mich., formerly of Monessen, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born on Sept. 27, 1935, in Monessen, the son of the late Casimir and Amelia (Swierzbin) Zawicki. John grew up in Monessen and was a 1953 graduate of Monessen High School. He served his country with the U.S. Army and had worked as a regional sales manager for Japan Air. After retiring he became a consultant for Nieman Marcus. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Troy. John was devoted to his friends, family and church. He is survived by Gus Rissman; nieces, Patricia, Paula and Denise; nephew, Carl; five great-nieces and great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Peter Zawicki and Jessie Balogh. Friends will be received from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen. A blessing service will begin at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating. Interment will follow in St. Hyacinth’s Cemetery, Monessen. Condolences accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
MONESSEN, PA
A western Pennsylvania gas station will offer gas at $2.38 per gallon

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The line for gas is sure to be long at a BP in Lower Burrell Wednesday. Watch the report from Lower Burrell: Click the video player above. The gas station, located in the 3200 block of Leechburg Road, is partnering up with the political group Americans for Prosperity to offer gas at $2.38 a gallon for one day. $2.38 was the national average of gas in mid-January 2021, the group said.
LOWER BURRELL, PA
Blood drive inspired by young cancer patient

Cam Jasso’s family is urging the Belle Vernon/Rostraver Township community to donate blood in response to a nationwide shortage and a devastating setback in their 11-year-old’s fight against orbital rhabdomyosarcoma. A blood drive in Cam’s name will take place at Marion Elementary from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday. The American Red Cross is facilitating the drive.
Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Jackson – Charleroi

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Jackson, 90, of Charleroi, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 20, 2022. A daughter of the late George and Clara Long Green, she was born in Brownsville on Aug. 8, 1931. Formerly of Belle Vernon, Mary had been a resident of Charleroi for over 40 years. She attended the Bible Chapel in Pricedale and was employed as a supervisor at the former Wetterau Company until her retirement in 1994. She is survived by three daughters, Barbara Nichols (Dennis Raymond) of Fayette City, Terry Mosco (Stephen Evans) of Carnegie and Carol Jackson of Charleroi; two sons, Victor Jackson of Largo, Fla., and George Jackson of Orlando, Fla.; two sisters and a brother in-law, Margaret and Elroy Whaley of Anchorage, Alaska, and Beverly Glover of Belle Vernon; a brother and sister in-law, Paul and Evelyn Green of Bridgeville; 11 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Gerry Jackson and Richard Jackson; a sister, Judith Boulanger; and a brother, Eugene Green. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 700 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, 724-929-5300, www.FergusonFuneralHomeandCrematory.com. Funeral services will be private for the family.
CHARLEROI, PA
Mon Valley Initiative partners with AHN

For patients referred by the health care system, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network have launched a multi-year initiative to create a high-performing social care network that will compensate nonprofits that address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity, transportation barriers and housing. To read the rest of the...
Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla – Uniontown

Jeanne F. Detwiler Conchilla, 95, of Uniontown, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Residence at Hilltop, Monongahela. She was born Sept. 5, 1926, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Earle G. and Mary Blosser Detwiler. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Conchilla; mother of Jeanne (Gary) Brewer of Charleroi and Peter F. (Paula) Conchilla of Penn Hills, Pa.; grandmother of Kimberly (Doug) Boulanger of Charleroi and Jakquiline (Harry Geibel) Conchilla of Butler, Pa.; and great-grandmother of Nicholas and Nathan Boulanger. She was the last of her immediate family. She is also survived by her nieces, Mary Jane (Lee) Glab of Baltimore, Md., and Kathleen (Gregg) Schmidt of Cleveland, Ohio; and many great-nieces and great-nephews. Jeanne was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown and its Altar Society, a life member of Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1669 of Uniontown, where she was second vice for 29 years and received many awards for 100% membership. She was also a member of her card club for over 50 years. Viewing at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Ave. Ext., Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill St., Uniontown. Burial will be at Sylvan Heights Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
UNIONTOWN, PA
PSP: Duo tried cutting open laundromat wall in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two men broke into a laundromat but weren’t able to cut through a wall to get into the locked area of the shop. The burglary happened back on Sunday, May 29 at West End Laundry at 4151 Glades Pike in Somerset. Police were called around 7 […]
SOMERSET, PA
Resignations leave Donora short-handed

A slew of employee resignations has left Donora’s administration office full of vacancies. Empty positions include borough administrator, bookkeeper, clerk and street supervisor. Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Harris put in a two-week notice during a personal day Thursday, leaving the borough building deserted and closed to the public. To...
DONORA, PA
McKeesport Area School District: Pop-up registration events brought back

McKeesport Area School District is putting an extra emphasis this summer on getting children registered for school. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Wednesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
Late runs sink Charleroi Legion

Uniontown relied on some clutch hitting and a pair of costly wild pitches in the seventh inning of an 8-4 victory over Charleroi in American Legion baseball action at Vets Field Monday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Tuesday’s Mon Valley Independent, call...
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Beating the heat at Renzie Spray Ground

With temperatures in the 90s, this trio beat the heat Tuesday by heading to Renzie Spray Ground in McKeesport. From left are Xavier Johnson and Demauri and Kalyse Mills. Located in Renziehausen Park near the intersection of Sycamore and Arboretum drives, the spray park features spray and trickle effects that release water from spouts, buckets, shapes and characters, such as tigers. Admission is free and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, weather permitting.
MCKEESPORT, PA

