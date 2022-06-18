Monessen Juneteenth observance draws diverse crowd

Cody Thomas Guenther, 36, of West Mifflin, formerly of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 19, 2022, in his home. He was born May 6, 1986, in Pittsburgh, son of Robert and Holly Guenther Fischer of Monongahela. Cody was a 2004 graduate of Ringgold High School. After high school, he worked as a landscaper for 10 years. He was later employed at Napoli restaurant in Washington and currently at Menard Group USA in Carnegie. Cody loved playing hockey when he was in high school, and recently had played for an adult hockey league. He was a huge Pittsburgh Penguins fan and enjoyed watching games with his grandfather. Cody was quite the outdoorsman. He spent time hunting and fishing. He most enjoyed taking trips to Topsail Beach in North Carolina and Stoney Spring Farm in Leeper, Pa. He loved all animals, especially dogs. Cody will be remembered for his quick wit, sense of humor, and ability to make anyone smile. He is survived by his son, Christopher Guenther; sister, Rachel Fischer and fiancé Will Wiser of Bradenton, Fla.; brother, Zachary Fischer of Monongahela; maternal grandfather, William T. Guenther of West Mifflin; maternal grandmother, Mary Casperson Guenther of New Eagle; aunt, Noelle Lusk and husband Rick of Cecil; and two cousins, Chloe and Olivia Lusk. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, with the Rev. Jude Urso officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Washington Area Humane Society, P.O. Box 66, Eighty Four, PA 15330 or Washington City Mission, c/o Development Office, 382 W. Chestnut St., Ste. 108, Washington, PA 15301. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

