WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Greene County and its 911 center are the subjects of a lawsuit that accuses them of denying emergency medical services to a dying woman. Kelly Titchenell alleges in July 2020, the 911 operator ignored her call for help. She said the operator told her services would not be given to her mother because it would be a "waste of resources."Titchenell said first responders weren't notified, no help ever came and her mother died."it's not normal they wouldn't send an ambulance. I was begging him," Titchenell told KDKA-TV."I'm holding my mom, what's left of my mom," said Robbie...

GREENE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO