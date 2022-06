BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Some local fishermen are speaking out against a drilling company's request to take more than a million gallons of water a day from Big Sewickley Creek.Anywhere along Big Sewickley Creek is likely a good spot to cast a line or enjoy nature, but there are fears that could change.PennEnergy Resources wants to withdraw 1.5 million gallons of water per day from the trout-stocked creek in Economy Borough to use for fracking operations. The creek runs through several municipalities in Beaver, Allegheny and Butler counties."If you want the fish to stay alive, it doesn't matter what...

