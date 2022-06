It was just at this time of the year 427 years ago on June 17, 1595, that Andres de San Miguel sailed out of St. Augustine on a frigate heading for Havana. The news article in The Record of June 16 about regulations to protect whales reminded me of San Miguel’s voyage. Along the coast south of St. Augustine in the summer of 1595, San Miguel saw “a great many of the spinal bones of the whales which the Indians kill.”

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO