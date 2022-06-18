ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber, PA

51st Ken Lantzy Classic

By Carley Ford
WJAC TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINDBER, PA (WJAC) -- Windber Stadium held the 51st Ken...

wjactv.com

Comments / 0

 

WTAJ

Lewis & Clark Circus arrives in Altoona this week

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – The Lewis & Clark circus is in town and taking Altoona by storm with seven several scheduled performances this week. The performances will be at the Logan Valley Mall starting on Thursday, June 23. On Thursday, the circus is scheduled to perform at 6:30 p.m. Then there will be two additional […]
ALTOONA, PA
macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz coming to Meyersdale, PA | Open for Your Chance to WIN!

This article contains affiliate links that I receive a small commission from. The Official Monster Truckz Extreme Tour is coming to Meyersdale, PA from July 8th to 10th!. JUST $16.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. Get YOUR DEAL HERE. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and...
MEYERSDALE, PA
WJAC TV

Thunder in the Valley 2022 Schedule

CAMBRIA COUN TY, Pa. (WJAC) — The annual motorcycle rally 'Thunder in the Valley' is just about here for Johnstown. While many locals are preparing their eardrums for the rumbling of engines this weekend, others are traveling across the region to experience the "vendors, live musical entertainment, and displays from motorcycle manufacturers." These will be located in various downtown areas, including Central Park, Suppes Ford Biker Mall, Johns Street, and Peoples Natural Gas Park. Below is a list of the events and their times.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

50 years ago, Hurricane Agnes left indelible mark

Floods came with living in Freeport. “You just knew it was inevitable,” said Jim Scott, who grew up in a house on First Street with Buffalo Creek at one end and the Allegheny River at the other. “If you lived there, you took the chance of having to deal with it. If it came, you dealt with it. If you got lucky and it didn’t occur, you moved on until the next year.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Duo tried cutting open laundromat wall in Somerset

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after two men broke into a laundromat but weren’t able to cut through a wall to get into the locked area of the shop. The burglary happened back on Sunday, May 29 at West End Laundry at 4151 Glades Pike in Somerset. Police were called around 7 […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Help local veterans at upcoming food drive in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Veteran Food Drive collection event will take place around Cambria County to help local men and women who have served this country. At Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, June 24, the Laurel Highlands Historical Village (LHHV) will be collecting all food items, paper goods, cleaning […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man spits blood into cop’s eye, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted officers of the Windber Borough Police Department. On Friday, June 17, around 9 p.m., Windber Borough police were sent to the parking lot of the Community Building on Graham Avenue for a report of a fight involving seven to eight […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

6 stolen rifles found in Somerset County creek, police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are investigating after six stolen rifles were found at the bottom of Paint Creek in Somerset County. Troopers report that three people were swimming in the “Rocks” in Paint Creek (Paint Township) on June 16 when they found a blue tarp that contained six rifles. Troopers and the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset trooper nearly run over by woman DUI, police say

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York woman claiming to be an officer of the Supreme Court put the lives of first responders at risk on Friday during an aggressive chase. On June 17 around 4:18 a.m., state police in Somerset were told that 64-year-old Mona F. Herman, of Poughkeepsie, was slumped over the […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg firefighter's burger tradition helps raise needed funds

Highland Avenue residents bringing their morning cup of coffee onto the porch Friday likely got a whiff of something besides Arabica beans. There was a smell of freshly cut onions in the air. By 7 a.m., members of Greensburg Fire Department Hose Company No. 8 were busy peeling and slicing...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier family fights to save life of Great Pyrenees pup

When Josi Bennett lost both of her legs in a car crash 24 years ago and spent months in the hospital recuperating, the best part of her stay was Blizzard, a Great Pyrenees therapy dog. More than two decades later, when she saw Great Pyrenees puppies for sale on Facebook,...
WTAJ

Blair County officials deem home a total loss after fire

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities said a Snyder Township home is a total loss after crews put out a fire at the home Tuesday morning. Crews from multiple counties were dispatched to 14923 S. Eagle Valley Road in Northwood, Snyder Township, just north of Tyrone. They arrived shortly after 11 p.m. and saw heavy […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Popular pierogie business prepares to open distribution center in Unity

In 2001, Terry Smith-Rawecki, her husband, Jan, and her mother got together to make about 30 dozen handmade pierogie to take to the farmers market in Ligonier. Gosia’s Pierogies sold out that afternoon, and by the end of that summer, they were bringing 90 dozen pierogies to the popular market.
LIGONIER, PA
WTAJ

5 catalytic converters stolen same night in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating after five catalytic converters were stolen from two motels during the same night in Lawrence Township. On Thursday, June 16, between 11 p.m. and midnight, catalytic converters were stolen from four vans and one SUV, according to Lawrence Township Police. One of the catalytic converters was stolen […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

BUSY WEEKEND CONTINUES FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Indiana County’s firefighters have been busy this weekend. After answering about a dozen calls Friday and early Saturday, Marion Center firefighters were dispatched last night for a brush fire along Dogwood Circle at Nastase Street, off Route 85 in Rayne Township. On their social media, the fire company shared...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

