Cranberry Township, PA

Hot dog sale returns to support Cranberry library

By Julia Maruca, Eagle Staff Writer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRANBERRY TWP — The Friends of the Cranberry Public Library served up snacks for a cause Friday afternoon in the library’s courtyard reading garden. The “Hot Dog Fridays” tradition, which started five years ago as a way to raise funds for the Cranberry Public Library, invites families to grab a meal...

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Popular pierogie business prepares to open distribution center in Unity

In 2001, Terry Smith-Rawecki, her husband, Jan, and her mother got together to make about 30 dozen handmade pierogie to take to the farmers market in Ligonier. Gosia’s Pierogies sold out that afternoon, and by the end of that summer, they were bringing 90 dozen pierogies to the popular market.
LIGONIER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Photography studio set to open in Cranberry

Specializing in full-service photography, Captivating Imagery is hosting the grand opening of its studio in Cranberry Township from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28. Owner Kate Miller, who has been in business for 14 years, said she will finally be able to expand the capabilities of her business through a storefront that will offer consultations and studio sessions.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg firefighter's burger tradition helps raise needed funds

Highland Avenue residents bringing their morning cup of coffee onto the porch Friday likely got a whiff of something besides Arabica beans. There was a smell of freshly cut onions in the air. By 7 a.m., members of Greensburg Fire Department Hose Company No. 8 were busy peeling and slicing...
GREENSBURG, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A picnic for pigs, a new tropical cocktail menu, and more Pittsburgh food news

After 30 years of serving French delicacies to the public, Jean-Marc Chatellier is looking to sell his bakery. With everything from classic macarons to chocolate mousse, the bakery has been a staple in Millvale. Chatellier told TribLive that he is looking to sell to someone with more than just basic baking skills to keep the legacy alive.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Furry Tails: Animal Friends looking to 'clear the kennels,' hosting summer adoption event

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Animal Friends wants you to adopt a pet this summer.For the next two weeks, the shelter is waiving dog adoption fees; and instead, adopters can choose their own donation. Typical adoption fees can range from $85-$300. Potential adopters will still have to go through the application process and follow adoption guidelines, Animal Friends said. "Help us clear our kennels and find loving homes for the adoptable dogs at Animal Friends so they can soak pup the sun!" the shelter said on Facebook. Animal Friends said fees will be waived through July 3 as part of the Dog Days of Summer adoption event.To see the dogs up for adoption at the shelter, visit this link. If you would like to set up an appointment, call 412-847-7002. Walk-ins are allowed, but appointments are given priority. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Patrons raise their glasses at Mars Brewfest

MARS — Pittsburgh Street and Grand Avenue were shut down for what some would call the “out of this world” experience of the 7th Mars Brewfest. Attendees mingled among music and laughter, glasses in their hands that came with their ticket. The event serves as a fundraiser...
MARS, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Sheds vary in size, functions

A backyard shed used to mean a metal box purchased from department store. It would hold a lawnmower and gas cans for a decade or so until it began rust, the first marker on the road to the structure becoming an eyesore. That’s not the case anymore, according to Cody...
BUTLER, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Mars Brew Fest has most successful year yet

MARS — The Mars Brew Fest, held Saturday, brought in a gross total of $35,165, according to Mayor Gregg Hartung. “It’s the largest brew fest we’ve had so far. The weather was probably the best thing,” Hartung told borough council Monday night. “It turned out really good.”
MARS, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Kennywood and Idlewild Parks (Mon., 6/20/22)

Some “big-league” cities trumpet the fact that they’ve got a big-league amusement park. The Pittsburgh area can claim two: Kennywood Park, close to the city, and Idlewild, a bit farther out. Both are open for business—wait, make that pleasure—this summer. Check park websites for special attractions and updated health/safety info. Kennywood dates from 1898. It’s known for a world-class collection of mechanized rides, including three classic wooden roller coasters plus the steel-framed Phantom’s Revenge and Steel Curtain. There’s a nice assortment of kiddie rides, too. Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through June 26, the Park is holding Bites & Pints with chef-inspired tastings of international cuisine plus specialty cocktails, craft beer, and wine. Kennywood is now open daily through August 21, hours vary. After that Kennywood goes to a late summer/fall schedule. 4800 Kennywood Blvd., West Mifflin.
PITTSBURGH, PA
visitwashingtoncountypa.com

Best Places to Make a Splash in Washington County

It’s that time of year again-- The trees are blooming, birds are chirping, temperatures are rising and summer is here! With warmer weather finally making its way into Washington County, many people have already begun writing their summer bucket lists. One of the top “to-do’s” on everyone’s summer bucket...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
kidsburgh.org

Kidsburgh’s guide to Pittsburgh spray parks and fountains where kids can cool off for free

Photo above by Sally Quinn. Hot weather, cool water, and energetic kids add up to the perfect equation for summer fun. Running through the backyard sprinkler is a blast. But why not explore the wild, wild wet found throughout the Pittsburgh area? While many public pools are operating on limited hours due to staffing issues, there are plenty of other options — including many Pittsburgh spray parks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

Road Trippin': A taste of Foxburg

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — A lot of people might visit Foxburg, Pa., for its views, but they stay for its tastes. From homemade pizza and chocolate to wine and dinner, Foxburg has smells and savories that can be found nowhere else. Throw away your keys when you get there....
FOXBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ligonier family fights to save life of Great Pyrenees pup

When Josi Bennett lost both of her legs in a car crash 24 years ago and spent months in the hospital recuperating, the best part of her stay was Blizzard, a Great Pyrenees therapy dog. More than two decades later, when she saw Great Pyrenees puppies for sale on Facebook,...
LIGONIER, PA
explore venango

Say What?!: Dog Rescued from Under Concrete Slabs in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A dog missing for several days in a Pittsburgh neighborhood was reunited with its owner after being rescued from underneath concrete slabs. Pittsburgh Public Safely said in a Twitter post that the dog was reported missing on Friday and Animal Care & Control searched for the canine in the Swisshelm Park neighborhood.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Design plans unveiled for new Agency on Aging facility

BUTLER TWP — Senior citizens got a first look Tuesday at the design of a new senior center planned at the former home of the Butler Health and Racquet Club at 215 N. Duffy Road in Butler Township. The Butler County Area Agency on Aging received initial design plans...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

