Lamar State College Orange (LSCO) is pleased to announce that the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB) has appointed Alicia Lloyd, LSCO’s Director of Learning Technology, to its Student Success Advisory Workgroup. The workgroup provides statewide guidance, feedback, and recommendations for accelerating student success programs and initiatives that positively impact access, persistence, completions, and workforce transitions, especially for African American, Hispanic, and other underrepresented student populations. Lloyd’s appointment began in May of this year and will conclude in May 2024.

ORANGE, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO