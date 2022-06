A woman was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and DUI in connection with a head-on crash Friday on Highway 58, according to the California Highway Patrol. Ayana Council, 27, of San Mateo was driving a 2016 Nissan Sentra west on Highway 58 at about 8:15 Friday when she made an “unsafe turn” that caused her vehicle to leave the roadway, according to a CHP news release.

KERN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO