ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Then: Normandy, France (1944)

By Universal History Archive // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lXgC_0gEfMVXP00

Just as Gettysburg was for Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy, the D-Day invasion of Normandy in German-occupied France was the beginning of the end for Adolf Hitler’s Nazis and one of the key turning points in World War II. On June 6, 1944, the largest amphibious assault in human history—code-named Operation Overlord—dislodged a network of entrenched German defenses as more than 150,000 Allied service members stormed beaches nicknamed Juno, Gold, Sword, Utah, and, most infamously, Omaha Beach.

You may also like: Most and least popular governors in America

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy