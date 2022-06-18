Then: Chosin Reservoir, North Korea (1950)

It’s hard to imagine that any troops in any battle ever suffered more terribly than the combatants at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir , which took place shortly after China entered the Korean War. A huge force of 150,000 Chinese attackers surprised and surrounded a much-smaller contingent of U.S. and U.N. forces, which eventually were able to escape. The brutal and bitter day-and-night fighting lasted 17 days, but the real enemy was the weather—Chosin Reservoir is located in one of the coldest mountain regions on the planet and the battle was characterized by the terrible winter conditions that dealt misery to the freezing soldiers on both sides.