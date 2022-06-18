Then: Saint-Mihiel, France (1918)

In 1918, World War I had been raging for four years, but the United States had just entered the fray and the Battle of Saint-Mihiel was the first large-scale combat operation led by American forces. The green, but well-fed, well-equipped U.S. First Army emerged victorious against their battle-hardened German opponents in a contest that involved giants like Gen. John J. Pershing, Lt. Col. George Patton, and German Gen. Erich Ludendorff. Aside from playing a major role in the outcome of the war, the battle also stands out as being the first major operation for the brand new U.S. Army Air Corps, the predecessor of the Air Force.