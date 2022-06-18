ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Now: Normandy, France

The Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France is one of several solemn memorials that continue to draw tourists to the place where the carnage of D-Day unfolded more than three-quarters of a century ago. The region, however, is also a beach destination, and it’s common to see locals and visitors alike flocking to the surf, sand, and sun of the English Channel beaches there. It’s not uncommon for beachgoers to sunbathe, stroll, and dine right next to bunkers , entrenchments, utility roads, and other permanent reminders of the gruesome battle that unfolded there in the waning days of World War II.

