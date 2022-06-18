ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Then: Iwo Jima, Japan (1945)

By Underwood Archives // Getty Images
One of the most epic battles in American military history, Iwo Jima will always be famous for the iconic photo of the raising of the American flag atop Mount Suribachi. It’s also famous for playing host to some of the most gruesome fightings of the war—by then, the Japanese were committed to fighting to the death and the Americans largely obliged them. Despite tens of thousands of casualties on both sides, the U.S. took only a few hundred Japanese prisoners.

