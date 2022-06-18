Now: Saint-Mihiel, France

St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial now stands as a monument to the battle that unfolded there more than a century before. It contains the remains of 4,153 U.S. service personnel, most of whom died at the battle itself, which was waged to protect Paris as it became more and more vulnerable to a German attack.
The beauty pageant world has lost one of its queens. Gleycy Correia, who was crowned Miss United Continents Brazil in 2018, has died at the age of 27, according to a statement posted on her Instagram Story June 20. Her family priest Lidiane Alves Oliviera told the Daily Mail that...
The Colombian National Navy used a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to go closer and capture new videos and images of the San José Galleon, an 18th-century ship that sank off the coast of Cartagena and has not come in human contact ever since, a press release from the national government said.
Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons. Peskov responded to the idea...
Click here to read the full article. BTF Media, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s fastest-growing production houses, has unveiled a BTF Acceleration prize initiative worth up to a collective $500,000 for five projects at this week’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, the Europe-America TV co-production forum.
BTF Acceleration seeks to promote emerging talent, opening up opportunities within the audiovisual industry, incubating creators and accelerating projects, BTF Media announced via the organisation of Conecta Fiction on Wednesday.
The initiative forms part of BTF Corporate Venture Capital, a private capital investment fund promoted by the company. BTF Media will become a strategic ally accompanying the...
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May, figures showed Wednesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove food and fuel prices ever higher. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9%...
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.
Comments / 0