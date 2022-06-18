ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Now: Saint-Mihiel, France

By Everett Collection // Shutterstock
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfxgG_0gEfMK4e00

St. Mihiel American Cemetery and Memorial now stands as a monument to the battle that unfolded there more than a century before. It contains the remains of 4,153 U.S. service personnel, most of whom died at the battle itself, which was waged to protect Paris as it became more and more vulnerable to a German attack.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#German
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Spun

Putin Addresses Brittney Griner: Sports World Reacts

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been detained in Russia since February because she allegedly carried vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis in her luggage. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s top spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, addressed Griner's situation during an interview with NBC News' Keir Simmons. Peskov responded to the idea...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Up to $500,000 BTF Acceleration Fund Launched at Conecta Fiction & Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. BTF Media, one of the Spanish-speaking world’s fastest-growing production houses, has unveiled a BTF Acceleration prize initiative worth up to a collective $500,000 for five projects at this week’s Conecta Fiction & Entertainment, the Europe-America TV co-production forum.  BTF Acceleration seeks to promote emerging talent, opening up opportunities within the audiovisual industry, incubating creators and accelerating projects, BTF Media announced via the organisation of Conecta Fiction on Wednesday.  The initiative forms part of BTF Corporate Venture Capital, a private capital investment fund promoted by the company. BTF Media will become a strategic ally accompanying the...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Associated Press

UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s inflation rate hit a new 40-year high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May, figures showed Wednesday, as Russia’s war in Ukraine drove food and fuel prices ever higher. The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9%...
BUSINESS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy