Asia

Then: Manila Bay, Philippines (1898)

 4 days ago

Although nearby Cuba was the center of the hostilities that started the Spanish-American War, much of the fighting took place on the other side of the world. At the start of the war, Commodore George Dewey destroyed the entire Spanish fleet anchored in the Philippines during the Battle of Manila Bay in less than two hours. The lopsided victory foreshadowed the war as a whole, which the United States easily won—grabbing Guam, Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Philippines for America, which was now officially an imperial world power.

