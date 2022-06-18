ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Now: Manila Bay, Philippines

By Kateryna.Sokolova // Shutterstock
Rich in both resources and biodiversity, Manila Bay is a tourist hot spot that serves as a harbor for one of the most bustling capital cities in Southeast Asia. After hundreds of years of Spanish colonization—then a brief period of often-brutal U.S. rule—the Japanese conquered the island nation until its own defeat in World War II. Today, the Philippines is an independent republic.

