Spotsylvania County, VA

Then: Spotsylvania, Virginia (1864)

By Library of Congress
The Herald News
 4 days ago

The Battle of Spotsylvania —sometimes called the Battle of Spotsylvania Courthouse—was an epic but inconclusive showdown between generals Robert E. Lee and Ulysses S. Grant. About 100,000 Union soldiers faced off against a Confederate force of roughly half that size in the rugged Virginia wilds in the wake of the also brutal but inconclusive Battle of the Wilderness. The battle tallied roughly 30,000 casualties—about 18,000 Union and 12,000 Confederate.

The Herald News

