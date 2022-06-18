ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, MD

Then: Sharpsburg, Maryland (1862)

By MPI // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgurA_0gEfKfUD00

The Battle of Antietam , commonly called the Battle of Sharpsburg among Confederates, remains the single bloodiest day in American military history. Union Gen. George B. McClellan’s Army of the Potomac clashed with Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Army of Northern Virginia in an epic showdown that was defined by poor tactical decision-making and lethal new military technology, both of which contributed to the carnage. In a single 24-hour period, roughly 23,000 Americans were dead, wounded, or missing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorestyle.com

Then and Now: Old Ellicott City

Maryland’s first factory town Ellicott City celebrates its 250th anniversary this year. Ellicott brothers Joseph, Andrew and John founded the town along the Patapsco River. Over time, Ellicott City has evolved and endured, withstanding floods and fires for more than two-and-a-half centuries. Main Street. The historic images of the...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
WTOP

In Virginia, 2 primary races stand out

While Tuesday will feature a busy primary election in D.C., it will also be Primary Day in Virginia, where voters will choose candidates in a handful of congressional races across the state. Of the 11 U.S. House members in Virginia, seven are Democrats and four are Republicans, but Republicans see...
VIRGINIA STATE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Salvage of Harpers Ferry Runaway Barge Begins

More than six weeks after two construction barges broke loose amid heavy water flow on the Potomac River, attempts to salvage the larger barge are finally beginning. And it could take up to four more weeks to remove it. A spokesperson for C&O Canal National Historical Park says contractors finalized...
POTOMAC, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sharpsburg, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Potomac, MD
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters

WASHINGTON — Maryland and Virginia politicians vying for the prize of a new FBI headquarters have just a few months left before a crucial federal government decision. The U.S. General Services Administration is expected to pick the best of three locations as soon as September, ending nearly two decades of advocacy, confusion and frustration across […] The post Will it be Maryland or Virginia? Feds near a verdict on new FBI headquarters appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
MARYLAND STATE
echo-pilot.com

Early America to come to life at historic fort site

Close to 5,000 people traveled back in time for the inaugural Market Fair at the Fort Loudoun Historic Site in 2021, and more are expected to make the journey this year. Three days of immersion in the 18th century will include some 60 artisans selling their wares, talking about what they do and demonstrating their skills, along with music, other entertainment and food.
FORT LOUDON, PA
Washington Examiner

'Misgendering' now a punishable offense in schools

The Left has opened up a new front in the culture war over transgenderism: punishing children who do not adhere to the tenets of left-wing gender ideology. In Virginia, the Fairfax County School Board has decided that suspension is the appropriate punishment for “malicious misgendering” and “malicious deadnaming.” In classrooms as early as the fourth grade, if students use the wrong pronoun or wrong name when referring to a classmate, they will be forced to miss valuable school days by a school board that thinks it has the right to control what students say.
Washington Examiner

Washington, DC, snags 'worst-run city' in America ranking: Study

Ahead of Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Washington, D.C. , was ranked the worst-run city in America based on its financial stability, education, health, safety, economy, and infrastructure and pollution. Ranking second and third to last are San Francisco and New York City, respectively. According to the study by WalletHub ,...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military History#Military Equipment#The Battle Of Antietam#Confederate#Army Of Northern Virginia#Americans
Supermarket News

Grocery Outlet opens first store in Maryland

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has expanded its brick-and-mortar footprint to eight states with the debut of its first location in Maryland. Emeryville, Calif.-based Grocery Outlet opened the doors to a store at 1713 Massey Blvd. in Hagerstown, Md., on June 16. The new outlet marked the chain’s 424th store, with locations in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey and now Maryland.
CBS Baltimore

Rehabilitation Company Moves From Harbor East To White Marsh

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Johns Hopkins University professor who founded a company that assists people struggling with spinal cord injuries and other neurological issues is moving his business from Harbor East to White Marsh in Baltimore County. Restorative Therapies will relocate to 8098 Sandpiper Circle, according to MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. Its owner, Jim Janicki, will be taking 35 employees with him, the real estate broker said.  Janicki’s company manufactures and distributes medical devices that are used for neurological rehabilitation and critical care early mobility. “This move continues the trend of companies exiting the city in search of flexible office space to accommodate their new hybrid work strategies, free parking and an easier commute for employees,” stated Matthew Curran of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “Restorative Therapies chose this building due to its convenient location, access to amenities and ability to accommodate a variety of administrative office, assembly and warehouse and storage uses.”
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
wfmd.com

New Fire Station To Open In Northern Part Of Frederick City

It will have a paramedic response unit. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A new fire station is opening up in Frederick County this week. Chief Tom Coe with the Division of Fire and Rescue Services says the Northgate Fire Station will e located at 37 Thomas Johnson Drive in Frederick… “Really excited to open up this new station and provide services to an area there in the north side of Frederick city where we have expansive growth in the northwest area of the city,”: says Chief Coe.
FREDERICK, MD
Daily Voice

Hiker Falls Down Embankment Near Railroad Tracks In Montgomery County (VIDEO)

A hiker had to be rescued in Maryland after falling down a slippery slope and injuring himself near a remote Maryland railroad bridge. First responders in Montgomery County were dispatched at approximately 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 19 to the CSX Railroad tracks between Waring Station and Great Seneca Street, where there was a report of a hiker who had fallen near Railroad Bridge in Germantown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfxrtv.com

DC rapper identified in Tysons Corner shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police identified the person they believe was responsible for in a shooting that took place at Tysons Corner Center Saturday afternoon. According to a tweet from Fairfax County Police, investigators are looking for Noah Settles. Police said he got into an argument with a group of people, showed a gun, then fired several shots before driving away in a Cadillac with Washington, D.C. tags.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Child Airlifted In Near Drowning At Frederick Public Pool

A child was airlifted to a Maryland hospital after a near drowning Friday, June 17, NBC Washington reports. The Edward Thomas Memorial Pool at Baker Park in Frederick was very busy at the time of the 5:45 p.m. incident, the outlet said. The child was conscious but in critical condition...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy