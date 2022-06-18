ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Then: Saratoga, New York (1777)

By John Trumbull // Wikimedia Commons
A crucial turning point in the Revolutionary War came in 1777 when American troops surrounded and defeated forces led by British Gen. John Burgoyne at the Battle of Saratoga . The decisive American victory thwarted British plans to divide the fledgling country and separate New England from the rest of the colonies. Representing a crucial turning point in the war, the colonists’ success at Saratoga convinced France and other major world powers that the young country was worth supporting against their British adversaries.

