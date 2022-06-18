ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Then: Fallujah, Iraq (2004)

By AFP // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fm7IV_0gEfKNnF00

For the Marines, the Second Battle of Fallujah was the bloodiest endeavor since the siege of the city of Hue in Vietnam in 1968, and it was the deadliest battle across all branches of the entire Iraq War. The Army and Marines joined their British and Iraqi allies in attempting to uproot an alliance of insurgents who were entrenched in Fallujah, one of the most hostile and dangerous cities in the country. Characterized by brutal and intense close-quarters fighting in a city nearly devoid of civilians—one of the few bright spots—the battle left more than 100 U.S. coalition forces and more than 1,000 Iraqis dead.

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Taiwan defies 'big bully' China after latest air incursion

June 22 (UPI) -- Taiwan said Wednesday it would not give in to "big bully" China and warned against its growing military threat one day after Beijing's latest incursion of warplanes into the self-governing island's air defense identification zone. "The latest large-scale exercise by the [People's Liberation Army] shows authoritarian...
POLITICS
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy