Military

Then: A Shau Valley, Vietnam (1969)

By Bettmann // Getty Images
In 1969, members of the U.S. Army, along with South Vietnamese forces, captured a heavily fortified elevated position known as Hill 937—but to those who suffered, struggled, and died to take it over 10 days of ruthless combat, it was known as Hamburger Hill . After more than 10 costly attacks against North Vietnamese frontline troops, the Americans finally captured the strategically unimportant hill, only to abandon it just days later. The battle was one of the most controversial moments of the entire war both in the military and at home.

