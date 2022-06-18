Then: Basra, Iraq (1991)
On Feb. 27, 1991, the American 1st Armored Division annihilated the 2nd Brigade of the Iraqi Republican Guard Medina Luminous Division in one of the most lopsided tank battles in history: the Battle of Medina Ridge. The American tanks—the deadliest and most sophisticated in the world—were supported by unchallenged air power on the battlefield just outside of Basra. They made light work of the battle-hardened, but ill-equipped Iraqis, who didn’t even know the Americans were there at first until their obsolete Chinese- and Soviet-made tanks began exploding.
