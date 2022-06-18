Then: Basra, Iraq (1991)

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.

