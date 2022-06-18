Manchester's Puffer third in national 2-mile

Manchester senior Aidan Puffer hits the finish line in winning the State Open 1,600 Monday in New Britain. Jim Michaud

Aidan Puffer was looking to close out Day 2 of the New Balance National Outdoor Track and Field championships on a high note Friday.

The Manchester High senior did just that, finishing third in the two-mile run at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

Puffer finished in 8:52.04. Rocky Hansen (North Carolina) took home the title with a time of 8:46.97. Heath McAllister of London, Ontario was second (8:50.88).

Jimmy Wischusen (New Jersey) was fourth (8:56.41) and Colton Kempney (New York) rounded out the top-5 (8:58.49).

Puffer, a Northern Arizona commit, was in sixth after a lap before moving into second on lap two.

He maintained that position until he made his move with a lap and a half to go when passed McCallister to move into first.

Puffer held the lead until the backstretch of the final lap when he was passed by both Hansen and McCallister.

The senior’s best lap was a 1:03.87 on lap seven.

St. Germain earns a top-5

Somers senior Rachel St. Germain picked up a fifth-place finish in the 5,000 meters Thursday night.

She finished with a personal best time of 17:04.77. Carly Wilkes (Virginia) won the race in 16:48.10. Jolena Quarzo (Pennsylvania) was second (16:57.85) and Sydney Leitner (New York) was third (17:01.49).

Fourth-sixth places were separated by 0.25 seconds. Ella Zeigler (Maryland) was fourth (17:04.60) while Meg Madison (Newton, Massachusetts) was sixth (17:04.85).

St. Germain fell to the back of the back of the pack after the first 200 meters. She was 18th out of 19 runners.

But the Quinnipiac-bound senior kept a steady pace and navigated her way through the field with each passing lap, moving into fourth at the 3,800-meter mark.

St. Germain would stay in fourth until the final lap when she was passed by both Ziegler and Madison. As the trio approached the finish line, St. Germain sprinted to pass Madison, but fell short of Ziegler.

Her final lap time of 1:15.06 was her best of the race.