ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, FL

Column: Could wrestling be coming to all three county schools?

Daily News
 4 days ago

There is a strong possibility that next winter,...

www.palatkadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily News

2022 All-County Softball Team

(Editor’s note: Interlachen’s Dixie Smith, a two-time All-County member, was the county’s softball player of the year. Her profile appeared in Tuesday’s edition. This is the rest of the All-County…
INTERLACHEN, FL
Daily News

2022 All-County Softball Player of the Year: Super Senior Season

Interlachen’s Smith repeats player of year honor by being top hitter, leader. n Editor’s note: The rest of the All-County softball team will appear in Wednesday’s edition. When she entered the 2022 prep softball season, Interlachen Junior-Senior High standout Dixie Smith…
INTERLACHEN, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County, Lake City receive state grants

Alachua County and Lake City received $4 million and $2 million, respectively, after Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $28.4 million in grant funding for economic growth and community resiliency on Tuesday. “Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” DeSantis said in...
Daily News

Cecil Elvin Bobo

Cecil Elvin Bobo, 80, of Palatka, passed away Monday, May 30, 2022, at Solaris Health Care, Palatka. Cecil retired from Big A Auto Parts in Hastings, FL, after 22 years. He was a longtime member of…
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Local
Florida Sports
County
Putnam County, FL
Palatka, FL
Education
Palatka, FL
Sports
Putnam County, FL
Education
City
Palatka, FL
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested at Clay High School parking lot

Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Combat
Daily News

Revelers show up for Juneteenth

Jazz music rang out from Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Saturday afternoon as food trucks cooked up soul food, sweets and specialty foods to celebrate Juneteenth. The second annual event celebrated Black slaves in Texas learning June 19, 1865, that slavery in the United States had ended. “I am at...
PALATKA, FL
News4Jax.com

Food to be distributed in Putnam County

Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Helping Hands Welaka will take place at the Welaka Town Hall -- located at 400 Fourth Ave. -- on Thursday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Patricia C. Donaldson

Patricia C. Donaldson, 76 of Interlachen, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka following a brief illness. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of…
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily News

Betty Jean Evans

Betty Jean Evans, 81, of Palatka, passed from this life on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Lilac at Bayview Skilled Nursing Facility in St. Augustine following an extended illness. She was born and…
PALATKA, FL
mycbs4.com

Pool cleaning chemicals spill after Alachua County car crash

Alachua County — Around dawn, Gainesville Fire Rescue announced its hazardous material team responded with Alachua County Fire Rescue to try to contain pool cleaning chemicals. They say the chemicals leaked after two cars crashed. GFR said its team contained the spill, and that they were working with the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Daily News

Brenda A. Davis

Brenda Ann Nelson Davis, 52, of Palatka, entered the sunset of life on Monday, June 20, 2022, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital, Palatka. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Karl N. Flagg Serenity…
PALATKA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy