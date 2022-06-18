Column: Could wrestling be coming to all three county schools?

Interlachen’s Smith repeats player of year honor by being top hitter, leader. n Editor’s note: The rest of the All-County softball team will appear in Wednesday’s edition. When she entered the 2022 prep softball season, Interlachen Junior-Senior High standout Dixie Smith…
Alachua County and Lake City received $4 million and $2 million, respectively, after Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $28.4 million in grant funding for economic growth and community resiliency on Tuesday. “Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” DeSantis said in...
Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Mediterranean-style home on S. South Shore Drive features views of Doctors Lake.Photo courtesy of Renee Hanson. Luxury home buyers don’t have to travel to Neptune Beach or Ponte Vedra to find waterfront properties. Clay County also has its share of waterfront homes on the St. Johns River and Doctors Lake.
Road project updates are given each Monday. Check back next week for new updates.Clay County Government. Two new roadway projects are underway in Clay County with both beginning this week. One along Pine Ridge Parkway in Middleburg and the second happening along with Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.
Jazz music rang out from Palatka Junior-Senior High School on Saturday afternoon as food trucks cooked up soul food, sweets and specialty foods to celebrate Juneteenth. The second annual event celebrated Black slaves in Texas learning June 19, 1865, that slavery in the United States had ended. “I am at...
Farm Share will be distributing food at an event this week in Putnam County. Florida’s largest food bank’s food distribution event with Helping Hands Welaka will take place at the Welaka Town Hall -- located at 400 Fourth Ave. -- on Thursday from 9 a.m. until supplies last.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A push to change a popular stretch of water in Arlington often used by rowers and boaters is creating a big debate. The area in question is near the Cesery Boulevard Bridge. The director of a local rowing club said the rowers and boaters often share...
Alachua County — Around dawn, Gainesville Fire Rescue announced its hazardous material team responded with Alachua County Fire Rescue to try to contain pool cleaning chemicals. They say the chemicals leaked after two cars crashed. GFR said its team contained the spill, and that they were working with the...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mike Williams served nearly seven years as the Duval County Sheriff, but it was the last 15 months of his term that put him in the crosshairs. “If you take Sheriff Williams at his word, he violated the law, but didn’t do it knowingly,” says former police union attorney, Tad Delegal.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Green Cove Springs native and Olympic swimmer Caeleb Dressel will be coming home from the FINA World Championships in Budapest with some new hardware. Dressel took gold in the 50m butterfly final Sunday with a time of 22.57 seconds, NBC Sports reported, taking the win over Brazilian Nicholas Santos by 0.21 seconds.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Turn that volume down. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that starting July 1, officers will start writing tickets to anyone playing music deemed too loud. What does “too loud” mean, you ask? Apparently not very. According to Florida statute 316.3045, that means...
