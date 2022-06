06.18.2022 | 11:27 PM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver was northbound in an alley and sped across the street thinking that the alley continued across Orange Ave. He entered the driveway of the house and hit the home. He got out of the vehicle and walked back into the alley. Police and fire personnel found him and started to treat him as he was bleeding from the face. The man was obviously DUI and was transported under arrest to a local hospital. The house is damaged. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO