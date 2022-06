One of television's best comedy shows will be taking a much-deserved break. G4TV's wild variety program, Attack of the Show!, is taking a two-week hiatus following its June 23 episode. This respite will be the show's first since G4 officially relaunched in November 2021. The minds behind the series have produced a weekly show ever since that relaunch date, and they were also producing segments for the pre-launch programs G4 Beach House and B4G4 before that. Needless to say, the AOTS! team needs some time to recharge.

TV SERIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO