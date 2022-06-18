ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Now: Khe Sanh, Vietnam

By HOANG DINH NAM/AFP // Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCpTn_0gEfIncR00

The shooting today at Khe Sanh takes place with cameras, not rifles. Now a tourist attraction and historical site, Khe Sanh is home to guided tours of the battlefield and a museum dedicated to the long-defunct Marine Corps combat base and the infamous events that transpired there.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy